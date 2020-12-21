As if The Mandalorian Season 2 finale wasn’t epic enough, a post-credit scene revealed that that something called The Book of Boba Fett will be hitting Disney+ in December 2021. While fans were pumped for more Boba Fett after the character finally got a chance to be a total badass after 40 long years, that excitement quickly turned to confusion as rumors started spreading that Book of Boba Fett could actually be Season 3 of The Mandalorian, and the show could no longer focus on Pedro Pascal‘s Mando. Thankfully, executive producer Jon Favreau stopped by Good Morning America on Monday to clear things up.

So, first, the good news. The Book of Boba Fett is not Season 3 of The Mandalorian. It is a separate spin-off that will arrive first in December. The bad-ish news is that fans will be waiting a little while longer for more Mando. Favreau also explained why the Book of Boba Fett wasn’t announced during Disney’s Investor Day, which only added to the confusion. “We wanted to hold this back because we didn’t want to spoil the surprise during the big Disney announcement of all the shows when Kathleen Kennedy was up,” Favreau said. As for the production schedule, The Book of Boba Fett is currently filming, and when that wraps, the team will jump to The Mandalorian Season 3. “We’re working on pre-production on that right now.”

You can watch Favreau set the record straight on The Book of Boba Fett below:

To coincide with Favreau’s GMA appearance, Disney+ also revealed the new logo for Book of Boba Fett, and fans will be happy to know that Robert Rodriguez will be involved with the spinoff. He directed Chapter 14: The Tragedy, which featured Boba Fett’s epic comeback as he regained his iconic armor and plowed through Stormtroopers like they were blue milk butter.