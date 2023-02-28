Jon Hamm Just Got Engaged To One Of His Old ‘Mad Men’ Co-Stars

Even though Jon Hamm is effectively America’s husband, it seems like he is actually going to get married for real, to someone else who isn’t you. Sorry, but you had your shot.

Hamm is reportedly engaged to fellow Mad Men star Anna Osceola. The couple met on the set of the final season of the series when Osceola appeared as a receptionist named Clementine at the spiritual retreat that Don Draper went to when things were starting to — okay, continuing to — get weird. They began dating in 2020 and made their red carpet debut at an Oscars afterparty last year, where all of the greatest love stories begin: in front of a bunch of sweaty photographers and intoxicated actors.

In addition to starring alongside each other in Mad Men, Osceola also had a small role in Hamm’s 2022 whodunit Confess, Fletch, which doubled as a mini Mad Men reunion in other ways, too. The actress also appeared alongside Edie Falco in 2017’s Law and Order: True Crime.

Next up, Hamm will star in the fifth season of Fargo with Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, and Lamorne Morris. He will also appear on the upcoming season of Apple TV’s The Morning Show after bullying them to cast him in a show last year. Marketing works!

Now that Hamm is off the market, we, as a society, need to decide how to proceed. Will Pedro Pascal continue his takeover as the adorable middle-aged goofball who steals the hearts and minds of people everywhere? He already kinda does that anyway.

