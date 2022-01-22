Apple TV+ turned two years old last month, and while the streamer isn’t anywhere close to besting the big dogs, like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon or HBO Max, they’re not doing too shabby. They’ve already won Emmys, including for a show that’s already a cultural institution. And they’ve been able to lure big time actors and filmmakers to their coffers, even funding the next epic from Martin Scorsese. Now they’ve enlisted Jon Hamm to make fun of the fact that they have yet to hire him for anything but a commercial.

The ad shows the Mad Men alum relaxing at home, scrolling through the streamer’s offerings. He flicks past Ted Lasso, the Billie Eilish documentary, as well as movies starring Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, and Chris Evans. And he can’t help but wonder what he did to get snubbed. “Hey Apple, did I do something to offend you?” he jokes. He soon notices that “literally everyone” is on there, even Jon Stewart, who chose Apple TV+ for his first show post-The Daily Show.

Eventually he phones up Tom Hanks to congratulate him for starring in not one but two Apple TV+ films: the war film Greyhound and the robot buddy movie Finch.

But Jon Hamm’s doing fine. Last year he was in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move, for HBO Max, while he can be seen in the long-delayed Top Gun: Maverick this summer. Then there’s him starring in the latest screen version of Gregory Mcdonald’s beloved mystery snooper Fletch.

You can watch the ad in the video above.

