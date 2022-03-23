Jon Stewart’s making the rounds lately while discussing his semi-weekly topical Apple TV+ show, The Problem With Jon Stewart. The satirist, naturally, included a visit to speak with Howard Stern, which has led to much venting about hypocritical TV news chiefs and random subjects like who he admires in the business. In doing so, Stewart addressed his friendship with Pete Davidson, but above, he discussed the ongoing careers of fellow The Daily Show alums John Oliver and Stephen Colbert. Naturally, Stewart expressed admiration for both of them, but in the case of Oliver, things are staying very familiar (in a literal sense).

Oliver, who (it must be noted) will hopefully be very excited to once again describe Bridgerton soon, is apparently a favorite among the Stewart kids:

“I’ll come downstairs, and my daughter will be watching John Oliver. I’m like, ‘Holy sh*t, Oliver is raising my children. This is awesome!’”

Stern, of course, decided to get punch by asking of Stewart is “envious” of Oliver and Colbert’s successes on late-night TV, and Jon was like nah. “I don’t have regret or envy or any of those things because I’m astonished at how well sh*t has worked out for me,” he responded. “I never had that sense that someone else’s success is to the detriment of mine. It leads to such bitterness.” Further, “I’ve always felt that everybody’s success expands opportunity for you or for anybody.”

Wise words. Stewart also had good things to say about his pal Pete Davidson. “He’s just a kid trying to live his life. He’s one of my favourite people.” In a possible allusion to the Kanye mess, Stewart added, “I think he’s doing as best he can in that situation, when you’re dealing with something that’s so explosive and loaded with all kinds of other things.” Yup, Pete is holding his own in what can only be described as a very strange situation.