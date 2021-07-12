After almost a year of building up hype for his TV return, Jon Stewart’s new series for Apple will start filming this week in New York front of a live audience. However, the show isn’t taking any chances when it comes to COVID safety. The audiences for the July 14 and 16 tapings of The Problem with John Stewart will not only have to provide proof of vaccination, but everyone must wear a mask. Via Deadline:

The Apple TV+ series will require attendees to be fully vaccinated, provide an official vaccination card and complete a wellness screening prior to entering. Audiences and crew members will be required to wear masks at all times.

Obviously, fans of Stewart’s time on The Daily Show are looking forward to his return. There was a massive social media freakout when Stewart reluctantly joined Twitter for the first time and seemingly sent out a request for writers’ packets. However, that enthusiasm has been tempered recently after Stewart made an odd appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he pushed the controversial “lab leak” theory. That caused a bit of stir, but we’d still expect a sizable audience at the tapings for Stewart’s new show, if only because it’s his first regular television gig since leaving The Daily Show back in 2015. It’ll be interesting to see what he has up his sleeve after a six-year break.

According to Deadline, The Problem with Jon Stewart will start streaming this fall and will include hour-long episodes focusing on a single “current affairs” topic.

