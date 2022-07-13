The Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper has spent a lot of time around Trump supporters, more than is medically advisable. He’s been to rallies; he attended the Conservative Political Action Conference; and he was even there for “one of the darkest days in American history,” the MAGA riot on January 6th. Klepper has put himself in harm’s way (“I went down to the Million MAGA March with three security guards, which [felt] absurd, but as we got in there, the anger, the vibe, three wasn’t enough,” he told us), but he believes another member of the GOP is even more dangerous than Trump.

“I don’t think Donald Trump is as popular as he was. I do think Ron DeSantis is catching up, and I hear his name pop up more and more,” he said on Anna Faris’ Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast. “I think for those who have progressive ideals, I think Ron DeSantis perhaps is even more dangerous than a Donald Trump.”

Fox News is reportedly kicking Trump to the curb and going all-in on DeSantis, the Florida governor who welcomes support from famous African-Americans like, sigh, Elon Musk, among other misdeeds, so Klepper is probably right. You can hear more of his thoughts on Trump, DeSantis, and attending rallies in the podcast below.

