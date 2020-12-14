Judy Sheindlin, a.k.a. Judge Judy, makes $865,000 a day, and she spends a portion of that money on trips to the hair salon. During a recent visit, she encountered a man who wasn’t wearing a mask and went full “I eat morons like you for breakfast” on him.

“I walked up to him and he looked at me and smiled,” she told the New York Post. “I was wearing my mask with my smock on and my hair was dripping wet. I said to him, ‘Do you like ‘Judge Judy’? He said, ‘Oh yes,’ and I said, ‘Not after today,’ and I proceeded to lace into him about respecting other people and how other people are minding you by wearing a mask. I said to him, ‘You must be some kind of narcissist or there’s something that I don’t see that makes you unique and special.’ I did my own ‘Judge Judy’ on him.”

Within minutes, the guy approached Judge Judy “with his mask on and apologized.”

“When you blur the rules, when you say, ‘OK, curfew is at 10,’ and they come in at 11 and nothing happens to them, then the next day it’s midnight… then they know nobody is watching the store and there are no consequences. And if there are no consequences, very few people have that innate clock that says, I know this is wrong.”

Judge Judy should start a hotline, so that any time you see some dope not wearing a mask in public, you can FaceTime her. She’ll eviscerate the anti-masker on the spot, free of charge, with Lucille Bluth-level insults. The pandemic would be over by Christmas.

(Via the New York Post)