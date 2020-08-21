Former ‘Veep’ and ‘Seinfeld’ star Julia Louis-Dreyfus hosted the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention and she brought jokes, something not typically found at American major party political conventions. (On the bright side, maybe now they will be?) Dreyfus opened the program by taking some shots at Vice President Mike Pence’s (probably deliberate) mispronunciations of Sen. Kamala Harris’ name — (“I cannot wait to see [Harris] debate our current Vice President, Meeka Pints.”) — then urged viewers to text “VOTE” to 30330 to get information on voting in the areas they live. She added, “An easy way to remember 30330 is that’s the year Donald Trump will finally release his tax returns.”

This set the table for Louis-Dreyfus to channel her inner Selina Meyer and deliver the roundhouse punch of her opening monologue: “If we all vote, there is nothing Facebook, Fox News, and Vladimir Putin can do to stop us.”

Additionally, Louis-Dreyfus also worked in a dig at Trump for the excessive force used against protestors in June for a staged photo-op of Trump holding a bible outside of a church: “Just remember, Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn’t even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to help him get there.”

Cue Trump tweeting that Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a “nasty woman” in 3…2…1.