As far as anyone knows, Harry Styles is single. The “As It Was” singer was seen smooching Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo, but they’re not “together” together. (I’m still pulling for her and Eric Andre.) Harry is a busy guy and all, but if he’s ready to settle down, Julie Bowen is waiting.

The Modern Family actress appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show this week to discuss her affinity for Styles and the sign she made for him when she saw him live with her kids. What did the sign read? “Harry, I’m old, but I know what I’m doing.” Bowen explained, “I think, like, he could do worse than me! I mean I’m not the youngest, but I think I could show him a good time.”

“Everybody should have a crush on Harry Styles,” she said. “Come on.” Bowen went on to say she checks her direct messages “nightly” to see if he has “slid into” her DMs yet. “Harry, if you’d like to slide into my DMs, just do it. It’s right there,” she said. But she later admitted, “No, I don’t think he knows I exist.”

I’m positive Styles has seen at least one episode of Modern Family, and therefore knows who Bowen is, because everyone has seen at least one episode of Modern Family. It’s a classic “background” TV show. But — and this is very important — has he seen Happy Gilmore? I’m leaning towards no.

Styles was two years old when the golf comedy came out, and considering he’s been famous since he was a teenager, he hasn’t had a lot to downtime to watch old Adam Sandler movies. (It hurts to call Happy Gilmore “old,” because it means I’m old, but I have to be honest with my old-ass self.)

If Styles want an education on Sandler’s filmography, forget Julie Bowen. Slide into my DMs (where we can discuss You Don’t Mess with the Zohan).

(Via Decider)