It looks like Harry’s house might need to prepare space for a new special guest. Harry Styles has attempted to keep his romantic pursuits out of the public eye, but as one of the biggest stars in music, that’s next to impossible. The “Falling” singer has dated quite a few high-profile women, the latest being actress and his Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde. The pair called it quits back in November.

Over the past few weeks, rumors have circulated around social media that Styles was putting himself back out there and had begun dating a secret woman. Now, after video footage of him making out with model Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo, Japan emerged, fans believe they now know who that mystery person was.

Not everyone was convinced. As the news of Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski maybe dating hit social media, fans quickly chimed in to say that this was just some elaborate publicity stunt.

wait this is so weird, just in the middle of the street being all awkward as people record? i smell pr 😂 — carlota ♀️🏳️‍🌈🎗️ (@riderpls) March 26, 2023

Whenever a celeb kisses out in the open like this “randomly” in front of people & cameras it means they are actively trying to create & steer a narrative. They are not dating in real life. — 🛸 (@vforvenusian) March 26, 2023

How is filming this not super awkward for the camera person lurking a few feet away? pic.twitter.com/bCZgOaedG1 — sam, the worst ™ 🇺🇦 (@sjbxtr) March 26, 2023

Neither Styles nor Ratajkowski have publicly confirmed that they are an item. However, as far as the public knows, they are both single and ready to mingle. Last year, Ratajjowsjki separated from film director Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a child. She subsequently dated Pete Davidson.