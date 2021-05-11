It’s safe to say that if you’re someone who reads comics, you probably know who Mark Millar is, and, even if you don’t, it’s very likely you’re a lot more familiar with his work than you think. If you’ve ever seen Kick-Ass, Wanted, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Logan, or even Captain America: Civil War, you’ve watched one of the stories Millar wrote come to life. Suffice to say, Millar is a big deal in the realm of comics, which is why Netflix’s acquisition of his publishing company, Millarworld, makes perfect sense in a world where Disney+ and HBO Max are two of your biggest competitors. If Jupiter’s Legacy left you wanting more, you’ll be thrilled to know it’s merely the first of his properties Netflix is adapting for the streaming service. Here’s a complete list of what other Millarworld television shows are being cooked up over at Netflix.

Untitled Spy Series

While Millar is no rookie to telling compelling spy stories, this untitled series promises to be something “very different” from anything we’ve previously seen from him. In a recent Netflix blog post, Millar confirmed the show’s writer is someone he has been a “massive fan of for two decades,” and stated that the six-episode series has “the potential to be one of the biggest franchises I’ve ever created.” Despite the studio keeping things pretty hush-hush, this seems like one to be very excited for.



Super Crooks

Netflix is continuing its trend of going all-in on anime with Super Crooks, a “superpowered heist comic about eight super-villains” and their final job together. The series will be told in 13, 30-minute episodes and is being produced by the legendary Bones Inc., which is known for its work on series such as My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100. According to Millar, fans will get a first-look at the show at this summer’s Annecy Festival.

American Jesus

American Jesus is a series that will assuredly be controversial to some. The show follows a 12-year-old boy as he learns he’s Jesus Christ incarnate and must save mankind by working alongside a pretty unlikely ally: the Antichrist. While the cast has yet to be revealed, Everardo Gout (Marvel’s Luke Cage, Sacred Lies) and Leopoldo Gout (Molly’s Game, Instinct) have been confirmed as co-showrunners and executive producers on the series. In addition, Everardo Gout will also be directing.



The Magic Order

If you’ve ever wished Harry Potter were a bit more like a Sunday night HBO show, The Magic Order is for you. The show revolves around five wizarding families in charge of keeping the world safe from supernatural threats. While this life isn’t cheery per se, it’s made worse when the Order begins to get picked off one by one by an unknown assassin. With a compelling plot and The Conjuring‘s James Wan behind the camera, this is one to watch.

In addition to these shows, Netflix is also releasing five Millarworld films: Reborn, Sharkey The Bounty Hunter, Huck, Empress, and the recently announced Prodigy. All these films are fairly early on in development, with no firm release date given as of right now, but with a variety of talented writers, such as Marvel’s Bek Smith and Matthew and Ryan Firpo, and Michael Bacall of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and 21 Jump Street fame, they seem destined for success. While Millarworld might not have been a studio you knew about, Netflix is proving it’s definitely one to watch,

