Nearly two months after Jussie Smollett claimed to be the victim of a violent hate crime in Chicago, the Cook County prosecutor issued a stunning new development in court on Tuesday morning. Smollett, who was arrested on felony charges for allegedly filing a false police report (he later pleaded not guilty), will now be cleared on all criminal charges. The Chicago Tribune reported the shocking reversal as it happened:

“We believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case,” a prosecutor said in announcing the dismissal of all 16 counts.

There had been no clue that prosecutors planned the about-face move before the announcement. A publicist for Smollett’s attorney was the first to notify the news media Tuesday morning, issuing an alert that did not elaborate on the nature of the emergency.