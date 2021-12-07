It’s a good time for weird trials. Last month, the one for Kyle Rittenhouse went off the rails more than once. The ongoing one for Ghislaine Maxwell has had its share of shocking reveals. The trial of Jussie Smollett, the former Empire actor accused of fabricating a hate crime in 2019, started recently, and it’s already gotten weird. Indeed, on Monday, Smollett took the stand and admitted that he and his alleged attacker have a bit of a history.

As per Vice, Smollett testified that he’d had a couple nights on the town with Abimbola Osundairo, one of the two brothers he’s accused of paying to beat him up. During one trip, they went to an Boystown bathhouse, where they made out and did drugs. On another occasion, they went to a different bathhouse, in Atlanta.

“We went alone, we got a private room again,” Smollett testified. “We made out a little bit, and this time we masturbated together.”

Smollett also testified that he, Osundairo, and his brother, Olabinjo, drove around a few days before the incident, smoking blunts. Smollett denied that that was when he brought up the idea of staging an attack, which he says never happened.

Previously, Osundairo took the stand, where he denied claims, made by one of Smollett’s attorneys, that he had dated the Empire star.

Over the nearly three years since the incident, Smollett has maintained his innocence, claiming it was “no hoax.” His attorneys have been trying to argue that Osundairo and Olabinjo are untrustworthy and possibly homophobic. They claim the brothers beat Smolett up because they didn’t like him, not because Smollett paid them.

But the evidence against Smollett does not look good. His attorneys already tried to get a mistrial, claiming the judge sneered at one of them. The judge denied doing so.

