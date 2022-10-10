Starring in a little-seen indie movie led to the “worst decision” of Kaley Cuoco’s time on The Big Bang Theory. In an excerpt from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, an oral history of the hit CBS sitcom, the Harley Quinn star discussed Penny’s pixie-cut makeover in season eight. “I just f*cking cut my hair off and didn’t tell anyone. I did it for an independent film called Burning Bodhi, and basically showed up to our Big Bang wrap party with short hair,” she said.

The Big Bang Theory co-creator Chuck Lorre was startled by Cuoco’s new look (“Had she come to me, I would have told her how the ratings dropped on Dharma & Greg when Jenna Elfman did the same thing, and they dropped on Felicity as well,” he said), but she was “bored and sick” of Penny’s entire look after 150-plus episodes of it.

“What’s funny is I thought by cutting my hair, I would spend less time in the hair and makeup chair, even though I loved the hair and makeup team. And then in my attempt to spend less time on my hair, that decision bit me in the ass and it took way longer to do my short hair. I was like, ‘This is the worst decision! What was I thinking?!’ I thought I was cutting off all this time, because I hated going in and getting ready. That’s why I was wearing my hair up so much in season six and seven. So then I cut it and it ended up being more work because it wasn’t easy to style.”

Cuoco didn’t love the extra fuss over her pixie cut, but “I had fun with it, and I did like it. I’m sure it was being negatively talked about all over the place, but I didn’t pay as much attention to what people were saying on social media then,” she said, adding, “Whatever, there’s always going to be haters.” Lots of them.

The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series comes out on October 11.

(Via Glamour)