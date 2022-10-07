HBO Max sweetly anarchic Harley Quinn continues to be the unlikely beacon of light after making the jump from DC’s streaming service a few seasons ago. Co-showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker have also vowed to never break up the couple that’s most worthy of the #RelationshipGoals in the comic-book adaptation world. That would be Kaley Cuoco’s Harley and Lake Bell’s Ivy, and receiving more of them is only one reason to be jazzed about HBO Max greenlighting another season while chaos continues to swirl regarding which projects will survive at the streaming service.

Harley and Ivy, though, remain safe. In fact, they’re going to receive their own Valentine’s special, and the title appears to take a swing at how Harley’s previous incarnations were pretty darn problematic when it comes her toxic relationship with the Joker. In contrast, Ivy and Harley’s relationship is one founded upon trust and authenticity and helping each other be their best selves. They’ve both been through some sh*t, and their ultimate path probably won’t be easy, but you gotta love ’em. And that’s why, unlike a lot of Valentine’s Day specials, this one sounds like must-see content. Officially entitled, “Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special,” here’s HBO Max’s description:

“[T]he special will feature Harley and Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine’s Day together, while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year.”

And where will The Joker be? Oh, who cares. Actually, he’s on a different path after falling in love with a nurse (and her children), and let’s hope that he stays out of the picture forever. Rest assured that this Harley seems to have had more than enough of his garbage. In the meantime, let’s hope that Bane continues to be in love with a pasta maker, and that King Shark manages to steer clear of any “arrangements.” Whew.

HBO Max’s “Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special” will arrive in February 2023.