Why Real Nerds Hate ‘The Big Bang Theory’ (And Why You Should Too)

Last night, Jim Parsons took home an Emmy for his role in The Big Bang Theory. The Internet being what it is, expect a lot of whining about that. But while Parsons shouldn’t be begrudged his award, for reasons we’ll get into, The Big Bang Theory, as a show, is loathed by real nerds, and really should be loathed by anybody who cares about not being condescended to.
Instant Show, Just Add Premise
The most basic problem with The Big Bang Theory, both in terms of being genuinely funny and in terms of the world it pretends to portray, is that it’s generic. The show is allegedly set at CalTech, and its four characters are supposedly scientists, but it’s created by Chuck Lorre, who you might remember as the guy who picks fights with Charlie Sheen. Lorre isn’t a scientist, to say the least, but he is a purveyor of formulas.
And therein lies the problem: The Big Bang Theory could take place anywhere, with the characters doing anything and having any interest. You wouldn’t even need to change the jokes beyond a few words. Take, for example, two characters, Leonard and Leslie, breaking up over a scientific dispute. It could just as easily be a premise revolving around sports teams, and, in fact, that’s entirely how the episode is written; the science itself is irrelevant, one side is Team String Theory and one side is Team Quantum.
It’s not that The Big Bang Theory needs to be Nova with jokes, it’s simply that the premise is so fundamentally unnecessary to the actual plot and characters, that you wonder why they bothered. And speaking of the characters…
Fake Geek Cast
Parsons actually deserves his award, I think, because he’s had to try and work out a way to deliver the same basic joke for more than a hundred episodes without it going stale or making us worried he’s a serial killer. The show’s been accused of mocking autistics, but really, Parsons can only do so much with his material.
The show gives its cast, and it must be said it’s brought on some pretty experienced journeyman actors, nothing to work with, and what’s irritating is how fundamentally uninterested it is in changing that. This is a show so concerned with getting its depiction of a subculture right, the nerdy interests of its main characters are quite literally for sale. The show’s writers don’t know enough, or care enough, to make a joke feel real. Futurama mocks nerds all the time, but it earns it because it’s pretty incisively observed: Their Star Trek episode is full of hilarious in-jokes only a hardcore Trekkie would get, but the greatest Star Trek fan of all time in that episode is an unemployed virgin who lives with his mom.
Is it a stereotype? Sure. But the show earns it because it’s clearly written by people who have been to the conventions, who have spent far too much time obsessing over the show, and who one day realized they were too obsessed and let it go. The message isn’t “Ha! Look at the loser!” but is instead “There but for the grace of God.”
Getting It Right
One can make a fairly valid argument that the show isn’t aimed at nerds, but rather at that mythical creature, The Average Television Viewer, which is fair as far as it goes. But for those willing to defend the show, I’d simply ask this: If the writers don’t care, and think you won’t notice… what does that imply that they think about their audience?
I’m not that big of a nerd and I hate the show anyway.
God bless you
I hate a predictable sitcom, and TBBT is definitely that.
You can see the punchline for half the jokes on that show coming a mile away.
As someone who actively enjoys Parks & Rec and TBBT, I am always amused at the lengths people will go to so they can disparage the latter. It’s an effing sitcom, not a referendum on your coolness. Let it go.
What “lengths” is anyone going to disparage the show? Guy wrote a blog post about why the show isn’t that great. This is a site that covers a lot of pop culture, talking about stuff like this is literally the point, not some out of the way thing they strain to do.
I love Warming Glow, but their fascination with not being consulted over whether TBBT would be successful is long-running meme. Hell, their Emmy review has two cracks at the show. They strain incredibly hard to criticize the show when they can. It wasn’t just one blog post. It’s comical.
We get it. You wish Community was more successful. Move along, nothing to see here.
Again, it’s a pop culture site, this show is currently a very prominent part of pop culture, so they write about it. Much of what they say is valid criticism and also, what strain? It seems like you think insulting the show is an incredibly difficult thing that requires great mental effort to do. Why do you care if they don’t like the show and write as much? Does it affect you?
So they can criticize TBBT, but I can’t criticize their criticism of TBBT because their criticism is valid, but mine apparently is not?
I really don’t care if they like show. I care that criticism be actually thoughtful and not knee-jerk and predictable. But apparently that doesn’t meet your standards, which I care about not.
everyone can critisize everybody else here. no one is stopping you. just don’t come trolling in here and then get upset when people disagree with you.
Of course you can criticize the coverage, but for you to say that you want criticism to be thoughtful is a joke when you haven’t provided any of that yourself. Your entire criticism amounted to “I like both of these things and I think you criticize one too much ” without an elaboration of why you think that or why what they are doing is a problem.
You don’t want their criticism of the show to be “predictable” but you don’t mind that the show itself is predictable?
I’m just upset that they used snarky jokes, but didn’t have a laugh track that informed me the jokes were funny.
1. I don’t think the show is predictable. Not as much as it is criticized for. I think the paths they have taken with most of the characters is pretty interesting. The Penny-Leonard dynamic has been much more interesting than most “will they, won’t they”, IMHO.
2. Trolling? Funny.
3. Here’s thoughtful, Derbel. Just because it’s a multi-cam, Chuck Lorre comedy doesn’t mean it is automatically low-grade or “predictable.” TBBT should not be punished for the sins of Two and a Half Men anymore than Brooklyn Nine-Nine should get a free pass on its weaknesses simply because Schur created P&R. Penny-Leonard, the ways they have had Sheldon change throughout the introduction of new characters and the examination of social tics through multiple characters who have a variety of personalities provide more than “derp, nerds.”
The show ain’t perfect, but it really gets crapped on for no reason other than “derp, nerds and a laugh track/studio audience.”
Wait, you don’t think the show is predictable? Come on. I have no real hate for the show and sometimes even get a laugh from it. But you can see those jokes coming from miles away. It’s kind of hard to take you seriously if you’re making that your first bullet point.
Forget it, y’all. Some men just want to watch the world burn.
If you had a solid point to make you wouldn’t have to pretend that Brooklyn 9-9 is a weak show.
I agree with you Brian. It’s pretty comical how often someone who’s never watched a show can tell you it’s not funny and the same thing over and over. I’ve watched Modern Family a few times, laughed maybe twice, but I don’t have a hardon to go in every article regarding the show and wishing death on the cast.
Well said! The show makes me laugh and that’s what I want it to do!
Indeed…very that some would write an article to justify why they don’t like a TV show…because it is just that! I don’t like Breaking Bad…OMG…call the thought police or uproxx :)
i’ve never seen the show, so i can’t comment, but at least the phrase “nerd blackface” wasn’t used in this article, so hooray for that.
as a black nerd, that phrase is fucking asinine and insulting
i see it way too often from detractors of this show to the point that i typically dismiss them for being way too dumb
Ya, I get what people mean by that comment, but the term itself has so much more negative meaning that simply “one dimensional stereotyping”.
I usually stick to comparing it to “funny foreigner” comedies from the 80s.
Looking forward to all the BBT fanboys rage coming soon. Bazinga to us all!
Ha, I clicked on the article thinking the same thing. The last BBT fan rage-a-thon was incredible.
Bazinga!
Bazinga, bazinga bazinga.
Bazinga? BA-zinga.
God bless you, @Otto Man. You knew that’s what I wanted.
Bazinga, bazinga!
Otto Man, that was the best BBT fan impersonation I have ever seen, well done.
TBS has ads saying their contracts earn them $100,000 for every bazinga, bazinga!
[youtu.be]
Its a goddamn SITCOM, not a documentary. It makes me laugh simply because its the no-thinking kind of nonsense that I watch tv for at the end of a long and exhausting day.
And that’s the kind of nonsense that got us four Transformers movies.
Its certainly not the best thing on tv by a long shot, but at least its not some hackneyed Kardashian bullshit or something.
@Shadowtag I gave up halfway through Transformers 2. BBT is just shutting your brain off. Transformers is more akin to having someone shit in your face while taking money out of your wallet, and Michael Bay buying 16 more Ferraris.
Yeah, getting a joke that isn’t blatantly obvious is so difficult. Especially since you are exhausted from working on the railroad or something tough like that.
You’ve never had someone shit in your face while taking money out of your wallet? I don’t think you’re doing sex right.
@foremania Apparently.
I hope it goes on as long as humanly possible just to hear people bitch about it.
I’ve never understood how “shutting your brain off” can be considered praise for anything.
Huffing spray paint will shut your brain off too, and you don’t have to pay a bunch of people millions of dollars to get there.
It’s pretty clear that the backlash is a response to the praise. No one really cares if you turn on BBT and turn off your brain, it’s the praise for acting, writing, and viewing that is off putting. Hide your shame like the viewers of King of Queens.
@Phrasing I understand. I never personally praised it. It is what it is. I know its a turd, but if it makes me laugh, then fuck it.
@Phrasing nailed it.
Jesus Christ, read a fucking book at the end of the day. Sit outside and stare, (indirectly), at a sunset. Drink a beer and watch air molecules while contemplating the vastness of the universe and the cruelty of an indifferent God.
OK maybe just drink the beer.
But fuck this nonsense of “Hurr, I like the show because I doesn’t have to think while I watch it.” And I’m not trying to insult @Squish78 as much as it seems like I am, more criticizing everyone who accepts and follows a show that doesn’t make them think or at least challenge them a little. That’s a life of oatmeal and macaroni and who the fuck wants that?
@Horatio Cornblower I get it man. But that’s also not all I watch. When you read all day, reading another book isn’t really ideal. Some days I don’t want a drink. I watch a lot of TV that’s on the science channel, Discovery, H2, etc. Fuck man…sometimes my brain needs a rest. A 30 minute TV show isn’t going to make me retarded. I don’t speak for everyone, and God knows it’s all some morons watch. It’s a TV show, not a way of life.
@Squish78 I get it and I don’t begrudge anyone their tastes, fun as it is to argue over the internet. I do get frustrated that good, creative shows, in all sorts of genres, get overlooked or canceled early because so many people elect to watch shows, over and over, where they don’t have to think. And I get that because so many people do that TV execs will continue to churn out crap shows like that and cancel good shows that aren’t because they’re in business to make money, not to keep me happy.
Man I want a fucking unicorn.
@Horatio Cornblower I also wasn’t lobbing insults at you. I do feel the same way sometimes. This is why Better Off Ted and Happy Endings are no longer around.
As a follow up to my earlier point, I understand the need to shut down every now and then.
But I don’t think something that does that deserves piles of money and awards for creativity.
@Squish78 RIP Better off ted :/
I guess where I come in on this, is the half dozen or more comedies that are laugh out loud funny, consistently, for years, and don’t take significantly more thought. And their lack of acknowledgement by mainstream America, which creates an environment unfavorable to new, original comedies. That’s the main problem I have with the show in question, and the people who watch it. We can all have different tastes and everyone loves something that is legitimately crappy. The difference is that Top Gun didn’t clean out the Academy Awards when it was released, or spawn a hit franchise that produced more awards.
I was a Computer Science major and nerds fucking love BBT.
Cool story bro, I’m glad that your experience as a computer science major has allowed you to not only define what “nerds” are, its also let you understand the every single one of them loves BBT.
Sad, lonely souls he crave any form of attention, even if it’s pandering.
It’s not like “nerds” are above being pandered to.
The parts of this article about CalTech being a meaningless backdrop were pretty solid. Then it just kinda ended. Oh well.
They love staring at Penny and her fake tits. The show is the plate they are served on.
Bazinga!
Derbal, him saying nerds love the show is pretty much the same as this site saying they hate it, no?
@Fire Wok With Me Penny’s tits are fake ? I didn’t know that and that news makes me sad. For whatever reason, I hope this not true.
@B-MO Yep, she has given several interviews where she has stated that the best decision she ever made was getting her boobs done. Or I should say Kaley Cuccoo (sp)? did.
There’s got to be something terribly wrong in your life when getting bolt-ons qualifies as the best decision you’ve ever made.
@nyccine Or the world, seeing as how it made her a multi-millionaire. At least she has a sense of humor about it.
@nyccine I’m sorry, are you aware she gets paid A MILLION DOLLARS AN EPISODE?! She ain’t married, and she doesn’t have a kid. So, yeah, getting huge fake tits is literally the best decision she’s ever made.
The “million-dollars-an-episode” was coming to her regardless of whether she got implants or not.
Speaking of, if “turn off your brain” is as common among BBT fans as it seems to be, how does the cast even have enough pull to demand such a raise? It looks like you could replace the actors with random people off the street and do just as well.
Fact is: This is a sitcom. You can hate on it all you want, just like the millions out there that hate on all the other sitcoms… but they make MONEY. So. Much. Money. So you can sit there high and mighty and talk about how they’re “fake nerds” all you want… are you making that much money? No. They are. It’s always been that way, it’s always going to be that way.
Well, we all know the market is the final arbiter of the value of anything.
That’s why Justin Bieber is the world’s greatest musician and Kim Kardashian is the greatest internet innovator of all time, right?
So Otto was a little faster on the draw then I was, but what exactly is your point? Something makes a ton of money so it should be immune from criticism? That line of thinking is exactly why we still get crap like this.
I think maybe the “it makes money” argument is in response to “why do the writers even bother”?
And this, class, is Exhibit A of the Floyd Mayweather Defense.
Truly it is the Garth Brooks of the teevee.
Money my friend. It’s why Edison was hailed for 200 years and Tesla was forgotten… in 200 years we’ll discover who was actually right. It all boils down to money. Always has, always will.
Did you just compare Chuck Lorre to Thomas Edison?
Jesus Bazinga Christ.
Bazingod?
Thomas Edison hadn’t even been born 200 years ago.
@Thornus Don Lemon calls that semantics
I hate Chuck Lorre as much as the next guy but I don’t think I’ll be having this discussion in 200 years.
I’m pretty sure none of us will be discussing anything in 200 years.
Thank god our internet witticisms will live on forever!
How can anyone respect or like this show after what Kaley Cuoco did yesterday? Leaking a sex tape? Ugh. Such a shameful move. And so degrading to women
This is a trap, isn’t it?
she suffers from franco syndrome, otherwise known as “sleepy eyes”
Not sure I should google that or not….
Nice one, muff.
Admit it. You all googled it just in case was tre
Was is called “Man Hands Job?”
I admit nothing. Also, I’m pretty sure I would already have a copy if it were true ;)
Why is pointing out that something isn’t good and explaining why amount to “butthurt” Also, telling people to “get over yourselves” while simultaneously attempting to ride the highest horse possible is a tad hypocritical.
*he= who*
They the hell are you talking about?
they=what
My response/ correction to my response isn’t where it should be. Look up.
I will not.
Penny is a young woman who grew up in America in the 80s and 90s and I’m supposed to believe she hasn’t seen an Indiana Jones movie? Or that she knows nothing at all about Star Wars despite it being completely interwoven into today’s pop culture?
I just really hate that in a time where movies based on comics and sci-fi/fantasy books are released pretty much every weekend that it’s apparently a sign of devolving when Penny accidentally mentions Star Trek to “normal” people.
I know plenty of girls who haven’t seen Star Wars or Indiana Jones.
I’ve never seen Star Wars. I know pretty much the whole story after having it shoved down my throats to anyone I’ve ever made the mistake of mentioning this around. At this point, I don’t want to see it. It can’t possibly live up to the hype that it’s been giving over the past few decades. Indiana Jones however, I owed a fucking whip and a fedora when I was a kid, until I tried ‘capturing’ my brother with the whip. I’ll never live down that beating…
I’ve never seen Indiana Jones, and I have friends who have never seen Star Wars or Star Trek. That’s not that unrealistic.
It’s not just that she hasn’t seen them. She knows nothing about it or Star Wars or Star Trek or anything despite it being part of pop culture for more than 20 years. Even people who have never seen a single minute can at least give you a few basic details, but Penny knows nothing.
And it could be entirely possible that there are people who don’t know either. Pop culture works in mysterious ways.
Here’s an even crazier idea! I grew up in NYC in the 90’s, attended a science school and now I do neuroscience research and I’ve never seen star wars, star trek, or Indiana Jones.
Also I am a girl
Yes, you are a girl. And you won’t be a woman until you’ve seen these movies. Get cracking…
@Aqualad08 (－‸ლ)
I know plenty of people who have never seen a star trek episode or a star wars movie… and these people love TBBT too. You can’t really classify all the people. I watch this show, I enjoy it, do i think it deserves all the awards it gets? no, it’s not particularly clever, it follows a very bland formula for its jokes and its plots are predictable if not boring.
It is what it is.
The backlash against The Big Bang Theory is truly more annoying than the show itself.
if they made a sitcom about athletes who lived together and had them be a bunch of dumb jocks, real athletes would be upset about it too. or if a bunch of white guys wrote a sitcom about a minorities. it feels fake because it is.
I don’t know if the writers of the big bang theory are nerds or not – obviously you think they are not true nerds so they have no place writing a show about them. Do you also require that Parks and Rec must be written by people who work in local government?
I would actually prefer my science fiction be written by 2000 year old Time Lords.
@willroyboy
How about Blue Mountain State? Every dumb jock I know seemed to love that show. And yes, that show was very, very shitty.
No. it isn’t.
I’d rather watch the ending of Jurassic Bark on a loop for a half hour than a single episode of this shitful travesty
They don’t make enough tissues in the world for that 30 minute stretch.
I would also state the reason Futurama gets away with their nerd-pokery is that there is actual *heart* there; think about it, there are arguments over which 10 episodes rip your heart out and stomp on it the worst, whereas BBT has what? A catch phrase? Fuck that noise. If they cared one bit about their characters BBT would have a leg to stand on.
You can’t compare a cinematic masterclass like jurassic bark to BBT, they’re not even trying to be similar. Even jurassic bark when they wrote that I bet they were hesitant to do it because of how far afield from what is the norm for a cartoon comedy show. But there in is the difference. Where futurama took a massive gamble and ended up with something truly great, BBT would never even think to take a gamble like that because they will always go with the safe, bland, repetitive formula because they know it works.
I call it the formulorre.
Man, a lot of BBT anger there. Isn’t the thing about TV that you can just change the channel if it makes you that a steaming about Chuck Lorre and all these other damn wiener kids making a shit load of money perpetuating a sitcom formula…… It’s CBS. It’s sitcom. It’s what they do. No need to get angry, or try to get everyone else angry telling people how bad it is. It’s pointless. To quote Bill Master from this week, “it’s like teaching a horse to count”. Just hop on Hulu, watch The Bridge, and get over it. While we all wait for the impeding “Ouch my Balls” premier.
It is what they do is one of the worst justifications. Why can’t you expect a higher quality product when there is so much money being used to make it?
Because it’s not your money?
Comments like this confuse me, first of all, I wouldn’t describe a majority of the people criticizing this show as “angry” In fact most have laid out several reasons why they don’t like this show and the praise it gets from certain outlets. Second, this is a website that covers pop culture, which this show is very much a part of, so why do people need to “let it go” What exactly is being affected by people expressing their opinions on the show? Also, if it bothers you, follow your own advice and just don’t click on the link.
I think it’s because it’s not new. Big Bang Theory is criticized often here and elsewhere and it just gets old.
Bingo Taco.
Now I want to go to a Bingo where the winners get tacos. Dammit.
@Brian Shea Dammit man it’s BAZINGA Taco!
Perhaps it gets the hate because quality shows are cancelled left and right, and this sack of shit wins awards for acting and writing.
We get why it is hated. It is just we are tired of people hating it and move on to better things. In other words, ignore TBBT and move on.
I have family members who watch this show, and they all use the “turn my brain off” excuse. For some reason I’m wired differently. For me to forget about my troubles and relax I need to watch or read something where I’m super invested in the plot or characters. Then I can focus on the show and block everything else out.
Very apt name for yourself on here, it seems.
I didn’t mean that in a “I’m smarter than them” way, I meant I’m a neurotic mess who can’t block out distractions and stop thinking about work, bills, family commitments, etc. unless I can completely force myself to focus on something else. So I need a show I can get really into and block out everything else rather than a mild distraction.
@Squish78 Yeah, fuck that guy for having a reasonably expressed opinion that didn’t insult anyone else amirite?
I would like everyone who uses the “I turn my brain off while I watch this” to explain to me why that’s OK when discussing a show supposedly about SMART PEOPLE. Shouldn’t this show require you to turn your brain ON?!
Man I don’t like the show either, but you all are acting like Chuck killed your loved ones.
How is anyone acting like that? A majority of the comments and the article itself are just articulating why they don’t like the show, no one is being hurt or even affected by whats being said here, so whats the problem?
@DeathBear2000 He did. Two of them killed themselves after being trapped in a house and forced to watch Two & A Half Men for 4 days straight.
Thanks for bringing that up.
Bastard.
I hate this show. To generic and nerd black face. I take my attention some where else.
Isn’t this kinda preaching to the choir? Uproxx writing an anti-BBT article is like Pitchfork writing a “why Pitbull isn’t that good of a musician” article
Pretty much.
You 2 are the only people on earth that got that internet analogy. Also what is a pitchfork?
Uproxx: our pop culture tastes are better than yours.
Also, bring back Matt.
If you like TBBT, they are better than yours.
@Syed Ali Haider That taek is so elitist I threw up a little and a reason why the Pitchfork joke exists.
Bring back Matt.
BBT blows.
but bring back Matt.
I don’t like this show, so I don’t watch it. That’s my one-man stand against it.
It does portray “nerds” in a shitty, stereotypical way, but whatever. I’m not that and I don’t care.
Thing is, stereotypes exist because they are a good part true.
Oh yes. I’ve seen a few episodes of Big Bang Theory back when I lived at home, my parents love the show. I know there are very much people like that, but they don’t represent the nerd culture as a whole by any means, and it’s frightening that some people buy into it. My own parents included.
That last sentence made me sad. I’m going to cry into my girlfriend’s chest until I go to bed.
My parents own the DVDs. I eventually ended up watching it. Is it good? I enjoy it, but I can see why people don’t and think it shouldn’t win every award. Do my parents think I am Sheldon whenever I overreact and panicked over things like a dentist appointment? Yes. And I brought that upon myself. Do I also believe people overreact to it on all sides? Yes, because Uproxx is more miserable for bringing this up and feels like an ambiguous, public shaming contest.
Now, if you excuse me, I’m going to go to the fetal position and cry in the shower like Muscle Man from Regular Show (best comedy in the world).
“WHY REAL NERDS HATE ‘THE BIG BANG THEORY'(AND WHY YOU SHOULD TOO).
How would you define someone has a “real” nerd.
But jokes aside, I use too really like this show but I starting to get tired of it.
I think UPROXX would do it fans a better service by pointing out better shows that aren’t getting the big ratings. I never heard of Rectify until I heard it mentioned on UPROXX. I haven’t seen it from the begining but the few episodes of Rectify that I watched were very good. But I read more about the dislikes for TBBT reading any love and praise for Rectify.
That’s a damn good idea. Focus on the good instead of the bad. Also, Uproxx needs to break out of their comfort zones. An article like you suggested will most likely contain Community, even though the Internet loves it like a pet dog. It needs some more obscure, rarely-talked-about-on-Uproxx shows like Rectify or any of the shows on Toonami.
Also, I noticed that Rectify S1 is on Netflix. Time to schedule a binge watch.
I didn’t realize Rectify is on Netflix now. Thanks.
It’s a sitcom! Just turn your brain off! It doesn’t have to be smart!
Seinfeld! 30 Rock! Curb Your Enthusiasm! Married with Children! The Cosby Show!
Sitcoms are dumb just let me watch my dumb show! Writers shouldn’t have to try hard, their lives are hard enough!
Seinfeld, 30 Rock and Curb are some of the “smartest” sitcoms ever made.
congratulations. you solved the joke.
The joke was to list three smart sitcoms and two….not-so-smart sitcoms?
I’m not sure I get it.
Well Seinfeld and Curb are the other isn’t.
Well now I’m butthurt.
the cosby show I threw in for iconic status, but there’s 3 quality sitcoms and 1 awesome satire of a sitcom. Using the “ITS A SITCOM” excuse for why it’s okay for the writing, acting, directing, everything to be so lazy and phoned-in disparages the sitcom as a form of entertainment.
Dude fuck those who didn’t get your joke. It was a good one. No need to explain it. That’d be like.. damn, BBT, I guess.
Where am I?
Real nerds don’t write for Pop Culture blogs, either.
Actually, writing for a pop culture blog sounds like pretty much the nerdiest thing ever.
Sums it up.
[www.youtube.com]
The show is pretty much the Boy Band (or whatever manufactured pop artist/group is popular with the kids) of sitcoms. It’s incredibly shallow but designed to appeal to the lowest common denominator.
I would love for someone to explain to me what a “Real Nerd” is. Sounds like elitist douche talk. I never understood why people feel the need to place themselves above others by claiming a “Real” version of whatever it is they’re talking about (for example, “I don’t listen to *insert musician* because I listen to REAL music”). I’m a nerd and I thoroughly enjoy TBBT. And as someone said above me, the anti-TBBT crowd is horrifically more annoying than they claim the show/fans are. It reminds of those people who hate Cloud/Sephiroth and won’t stop whining about why those characters and the game they spawned from are overrated (they aren’t and it isn’t). They too, go the “REAL gamers should like THESE characters” route and just…sigh. Oh well.
It’s blind elitism laced with just a hint of contrarianism. I mean FF7 was an absolute masterpiece, but as a result it brought in a lot of new fans to the franchise, and then you have the people who were on board with the series long before that who feel that now their little niche thing is being “mainstreamed” so they say FF7 is overrated and the characters aren’t very good.
but on that note, FF7 doesn’t come close to FF6 *SCOFFS*
@Omnicat – Of course not. Even implying FF6 and 7 are in the same realm is pretty much blasphemy.
I love the suggestion that writers have to “earn” something before they can write about it. Fuck you. It’s fiction. It’s entertainment. Change the channel you monkeys. Two and a Half Men is an abomination of a television show so you know what I do? I don’t watch it.
It’s not a documentary. It’s not a news program. It has zero need to reflect reality. Most everything that’s been on the big or small screen has been a watered down version of the reality it portrays because you can’t show the complexity of people or scenarios in the time allotted and still entertain people. That, by the way, is the goal of a prime time TV sitcom – entertainment. It’s NOT meant to educate. It’s NOT meant to inform. Any instance in which that happens is a happy coincidence for which we should be grateful.
Are there people who watch shows like this and then think they understand the subculture that it’s pretending to portray? Probably. But the fault for that doesn’t rest with the writers, the producers, the actors, the grips, the audio or video techs, the camera operators or anyone else working on that show. It rests with the fucking retards for whom the majority of their world view is shaped through what they’re shown on a 55″ screen.
Nerds aren’t a protected class that we have to coddle. They’re not all virgins in their parents basement, right? Some of as are grown ups with jobs and the capacity to do things on our own? Then go launch your own show about real nerd culture, turn it into a commercial and critical success, and take down the white whale here.
SILICON VALLEY
look at this guy bragging about his 55″ tv! Some of us are sitting with their 14″ portable CRT screens that have dead pixels clustered together to create censorship black bars!
Amen WittyPhrase!
It’s a network sitcom. Most of them could be set anywhere. Does it matter that Community is about a community college? It could be about a bunch of strangers placed into any situation. Most sitcoms take a premise and then don’t worry how those people would actually act, they just come up with “funny” situations for them. This is not a defense of BBT, but as far as network sitcoms go, it’s not even close to the worst. It just gets the hate because of the ratings and awards.
How me and 2.5 men (well hung dwarf) banged your mother.
The same people watch 2.5 men also watched How I met your mother and this show (already forgot the actual name).
To be fair to this show I wouldn’t waste a second of my time watching any TV on regular cable. You could throw shit like Community, 3rd rock from the sun (still on?) 30 rock, parks and rec.. etc in the same pot and mix them all up and if your lucky you might end up with one mildly funny joke.
How dare you denigrate a sitcom that had both John Lithgow AND Joseph Gordon Levitt!
That was JGL I thought that kid was Asian?
I want to spend a day with you where I say the name of a network TV show and you tell me what you think it is.
sounds like fun.
I don’t think the “turn off your brain” defense is one people really believe in. I think it’s one they heard once and they’ve adopted it.
…having been successful.
If I’m NOT a nerd, then it follows that I should LOVE this show, right? Well sorry, I’ve never seen it and hereby vow never to watch a single episode, ever.
The butthurt fanboys defending the show like it was the cure for cancer is more annoying than the show itself. And that’s really hard because the show is extremely annoying.
We’ve now got people on both sides of the argument calling the other butthurt.
I haven’t seen this much butthurt since they let Frank Lentini compete in an ass-kicking competition.
I’ve seen this much butthurt since Lex The Impaler 38: BIG BLACK DICKS, little white chicks.
because he has 3 legs (i had to google it but boy did LOL when I found the reference). that was funnier than any joke that was ever on this show (still don’t the remember the name)… : /
@Verbal Kunt I imagine that the Venn diagram between fans of TBBT and RFAD would be two circles as widely separated as Cuoco’s fake boobs.
/I’m assuming they’re fake, she won’t return my letters asking.
How can people be butthurt over things they don’t like?
@Verbal Kunt: given how strongly I associate TBBT with stray flecks of fecal matter, that analogy really works for me.
@JohnyMyko because other people like it, with some of them (NOT ALL, SOME) thinking it is the best thing since sliced bread. And that annoys them. It’s like the console wars. And politics. And religion.
Still not as bad as Community fans.
Aren’t they GREAT physicists on the show, as in all of them are in coveted spots doing amazing research? IRL those tend to be billionaires. Why are they living in that shitty apartment?
I thought they were just public school teachers.
I was told years ago nerds either love it hate it. I hate it.
The cast is solid but the characters aren’t. There’s barely any difference between the four guys, besides one being a poor Spock imitation, one being a human being and two horny guys. They’ve pretty much crammed every nerd interest into one character and created four characters.
CSB: My college roommates for over a year composed of four engineers (myself as one mechanical, one civil and two electrical). One was a damn fine EE and well liked (but struggled with women) but outside of one board game, his fantasy and sci-fi interests were non existent. Another was a decent student but was a bigger sports guy – but not into the “nerdy” -er side of sports and went out on the weekends – which you could say the same about my last roommate as well. Me? I was okay academically and leaned more towards sci-fi than fantasy and comic books never interested me.
Now, for a show – and for a sitcom – everyone’s interests and qualities would be cranked to 11 and tweaked for comedy. For a CBS sitcom, we’d all have the same interests and would be virtually impossible to tell apart, apart from appearance.
I can accept exaggeration for the sake of humor, but there are better sources of entertainment that have nerds are characters, or even make fun of nerds.
Sorry Kungjitsu, this wasn’t in reply to you.
Actually, no, not the physicists working for colleges, even CalTech.
They even try to justify in one episode why Sheldon chooses to have a roommate: he can’t afford the rent alone even though he has a drawer of uncashed payroll checks and a waitress lives across the hall.
Why would a bunch of University researchers be billionaires?
Quit asking questions and just turn your brain off and then…PROFIT!!!
@troi
Physicists and mathematicians fall into two categories: Those hell bent on discovering how the universe works and exclude everything else from their lives (i.e. Nobel Laureates), and those who get frustrated with academic bureaucracy and decide to get rich (i.e Every successful 21st century hedge fund).
At some point the hot chick would have glanced too long at a Porsche or a diamond ring, and the dude that’s dating her would have decided that he needed to get it for her. No heterosexual man or homosexual woman has ever said no to money AND tits at the same damn time. Economics modeling is to a physicist like beer league softball pitching is to a major league hitter, so dude and his three buddies would have started a hedge fund or gone to work for one and gotten rich. That old chestnut.
I don’t watch the show anymore but making completely vapid pointless television with interchangeable parts for the sole purpose of extricating money from people is perfectly fine. why should anyone aspire to do better or be better if what they’re currently doing is successful. Its completely ok to pander to the lowest common denominator and be devoid of any real value if that formula works. it doesn’t matter if we should aspire to greater levels of intellect and attempt to find something worthwhile to do. and it is ok to turn off your brain. you don’t need to consistently be working at full capacity with your intellect. so if you like bbt fine it doesn’t matter how harmful to culture it may be with its repetition and and sub standard plots
But why should that be rewarded with Emmys? I think that’s really what sparked the article and a lot of people’s hatred for the show. It’s a lot easier to ignore when it’s not winning over far more deserving actors and shows.
If you don’t like it, don’t watch it.
We are canceling the
apocalypsethis show.
You presented your argument and backed it up with evidence. Kudos. And I must say reading this site’s criticisms of this show in the past is what got me to be tired of watching it.
the show has had a few bright spots over the years but i agree, it’s pretty generic. plus if you watch the first season again, all you get is cliches and stereotypes. plus it makes nerdy people look terrible and annoying. the way everybody talks especially leonard and sheldon, is offensive to my ears.
Every time I try to “turn my brain off” to enjoy this show I end up in a coma.
BAZINGA!
When the show first came on the air I had friends telling me it was funny. Friends who played D&D. Friends who love sci-fi. Friends whose opinions I generally respect, and who in fact I think are far more hyper-critical of things than I am.
I watched an episode and wanted to throw away my television and by a new one because it had been dirtied.
It’s not the worst thing I’ve ever seen, but it was pretty bad.
First–I’ve seen all this before. They touch on nothing new. Second–the reason stereotypes exist is because there’s a kernel of truth there, but this is so pretty much taking the stereotypes and running to the extreme. You see, exaggeration must be funny. Must be. Every show is built on it, right?
I remain stunned. The people who sat and picked apart the Lord of the Rings films scene by scene because of lack of consistency told me how funny this show was.
could it be that the show tells them that they can play D&D forever and not make any real effort to meet women and the hottie across the hall will just want to hang out with you because of… idk Stockholm syndrome?
Your “friends” sound like real dicks.
@Surly Duff I don’t believe his friends are 100% dicks though.
definitely assholes, though.
I understand people have differing tastes in sitcoms. When I say, “This show sucks.” what I am really saying is, “In my opinion, this show is terrible.” (even though it is actually terrible). That said, I have never known a show to have so many defenders, even those who aren’t fans of the show. The comments on this article alone prove this- people coming out of the wood work to stand up for poor TBBT, even if they don’t watch the show or particularly like it. There have been plenty of well-written, well-performed sitcoms over the years and even on TV today that show what a GOOD sitcom truly is. TBBT success is a fluke, and it is baffling the ratings they get and that the clown lead has won yet another award for this drivel.
I’m wondering if it’s more of people who aren’t fans of the show are tired and annoyed of hearing and reading that this show is bad so many times ?
Personally, I think it’s a mediocre sitcom.
As far has the big ratings it gets, I heard it didn’t get these big ratings until after it went to syndication. I know I didn’t wacht TBBT until after FOX and TBS started showing reruns.
Do you realize that pretty much everything that was said applies to about 90% of the sitcoms out there? Everyone just gets so up in arms over TBBT because it has so many viewers. The fact of the matter is that most sitcoms are shit.
90% of the sitcoms just like it arnt being praised daily or yearly at award shows etc. and the 10% that are better get the shaft and little to no attention or recognition because of it. There would be absolutely no push back from folks had this show just i dont know blended into the back ground where it belongs… as white noise.
Look, when it comes down to it, it doesn’t matter if it’s “blackface for nerds” or whatever hyperbolic bullshit critics make up for it. It’s boring, predictable, safe comedy. That’s why it’s bad. If it mocked nerd culture in an interesting and funny way it’d be one thing, but it’s nothing but hacky and tired writing and that’s why people shouldn’t like it.
The exact characteristics you describe are, for the most part, hallmarks of any REALLY popular show.
The question you should ask is… how many of the jokes or references in BBT passed you by? because a truly good comedy has subtlety in it and a niche thing like nerd culture should be rampant with “easter eggs” in it for the nerd in us to try and find. I see none of this in BBT.
Because the UPROXX commenting system is the Chuck Lorre of commenting, I have to post this again…
I was told years ago nerds either love it hate it. I hate it.
The cast is solid but the characters aren’t. There’s barely any difference between the four guys, besides one being a poor Spock imitation, one being a human being and two horny guys. They’ve pretty much crammed every nerd interest into one character and created four characters.
CSB: My college roommates for over a year composed of four engineers (myself as one mechanical, one civil and two electrical). One was a damn fine EE and well liked (but struggled with women) but outside of one board game, his fantasy and sci-fi interests were non existent. Another was a decent student but was a bigger sports guy – but not into the “nerdy” -er side of sports and went out on the weekends – which you could say the same about my last roommate as well. Me? I was okay academically and leaned more towards sci-fi than fantasy and comic books never interested me.
Now, for a show – and for a sitcom – everyone’s interests and qualities would be cranked to 11 and tweaked for comedy. For a CBS sitcom, we’d all have the same interests and would be virtually impossible to tell apart, apart from appearance.
I can accept exaggeration for the sake of humor, but there are better sources of entertainment that have nerds are characters, or even make fun of nerds.
Posted twice, NERD. Just joshin’
Two and a Half Men with “nerds”
Chuck’s a genius.
having no strong feelings about it’s accurate/inaccurate depiction of nerds, i just hate what I have watched of it because much like every CBS sitcom that exists, it isn’t fucking funny.
I think you missed the references.
80085
tee hee hee!
I’ll take number of dollars chuck lorre wipes his ass with for $500, Alex!
This show is nowhere near as annoying as people like you who whine about how you think this identity is being misrepresented. Like your the only set of individuals who that’s ever happened to in the last 50 years of television. Looking at you cops, lawyers, judges, teachers, IT workers, servers…
yes, but is it 1337?
Not to get off the subject of TBBT but I think the title of this article is wrong/misleading. Besides not been told what makes someone a “real nerd”, I doubt Dan Seitz took a consesus to find out if these so called real nerds like this show or not.
I better, or more accurate title would have been: : Why I hate the ….. or Why I think TBBT is not funny.
I am strongly reminded of the kangaroo gif Danger posted the other day.