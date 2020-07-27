Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey (and soon, The Suicide Squad) star Margot Robbie loves playing Harley Quinn for her “unpredictable nature that means she could react in any way to any situation, which as an actor is just a gift.” She’s also protective of the character, which is why before DC Universe’s Harley Quinn premiered, she met with co-creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker to “make sure [Birds of Prey] was different than [our show],” they said. “And I think at some point someone pitched out the part in episode two where Harley breaks down a 13-year-old boy by making him admit he’d lied about fingerbanging someone. And Margot was like, ‘Uh yeah, yours seems different than ours.'” That also-great Harley is voiced by Kaley Cuoco, who responded to a made-up article about her supposed feud with the two-time Oscar nominee.

“The A-listers are refusing to do an event together at [San Diego Comic-Con]. An unnamed source told the tabloid that Kaley Cuoco and Robbie can’t stand each other,” the bullsh*t report reads. “However, no concrete pieces of evidence can confirm that these hearsays are correct as of this writing.” No kidding.

Cuoco responded to the fabricated rumor on her Instagram. All it took was one word.

Save the DC character feuds for Jared Leto vs. Joaquin Phoenix.

