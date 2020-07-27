DC
TV

Kaley Cuoco Has A One-Word Response To Her Supposed ‘Feud’ With Margot Robbie

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey (and soon, The Suicide Squad) star Margot Robbie loves playing Harley Quinn for her “unpredictable nature that means she could react in any way to any situation, which as an actor is just a gift.” She’s also protective of the character, which is why before DC Universe’s Harley Quinn premiered, she met with co-creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker to “make sure [Birds of Prey] was different than [our show],” they said. “And I think at some point someone pitched out the part in episode two where Harley breaks down a 13-year-old boy by making him admit he’d lied about fingerbanging someone. And Margot was like, ‘Uh yeah, yours seems different than ours.'” That also-great Harley is voiced by Kaley Cuoco, who responded to a made-up article about her supposed feud with the two-time Oscar nominee.

“The A-listers are refusing to do an event together at [San Diego Comic-Con]. An unnamed source told the tabloid that Kaley Cuoco and Robbie can’t stand each other,” the bullsh*t report reads. “However, no concrete pieces of evidence can confirm that these hearsays are correct as of this writing.” No kidding.

Cuoco responded to the fabricated rumor on her Instagram. All it took was one word.

INSTAGRAM

Save the DC character feuds for Jared Leto vs. Joaquin Phoenix.

(Via Metro)

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×