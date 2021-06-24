In the premiere episode of HBO Max’s extremely bingeable The Flight Attendant, alcoholic flight attendant Cassie, played by Kaley Cuoco, swoons hard for a passenger (Michiel Huisman). They get drunk together, have sex, and when she wakes up the next morning, he’s in bed next to her… dead. Without the sex scene, there is no The Flight Attendant. It kickstarts the plot. But Cuoco, who also produced the series, was nervous shooting the hotel room tryst — because it was her first on-screen sex scene. Luckily, she learned from the best (Daario Naharis on the famously naked Game of Thrones).

“I had never done any sort of sex scene ever, and I had one in Flight Attendant with Michiel. He’d been in Game of Thrones, so he’d done all these scenes, and I just had no idea,” she said during a roundtable interview hosted by the Hollywood Reporter with Cristin Milioti, Jean Smart, and Lena Waithe, among others. “When they called ‘cut,’ I’d be hovering over him like I was on a toilet. I’m like, ‘I’m not touching anything, I’m not looking at anything.’ I didn’t know what to do. He was like, ‘You’re acting so weird, you’re making this way weirder than it needs to be.’ But I was totally out of my element.”

Malcolm Gladwell famously (and dubiously) claimed it takes 10,000 hours to master a skill. This is proof that he’s full of it: it only takes one Game of Thrones sex scene to master all on-screen sex scenes. The Flight Attendant returns for season 2 in 2022.

You can read the rest of the charming roundtable discussion here:

“Whyyy Do I Do This?”: Kaley Cuoco, Jean Smart, Lena Waithe and the THR Comedy Actress Roundtable https://t.co/qPDc4Ypkl6 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 24, 2021

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)