In a world where the American justice system relies on artificial intelligence…

That’s the basic pitch for Class of ’09, a new limited suspense drama series starring Kate Mara (A Teacher, Pose) and Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, The Eternals) that will air exclusively on FX on Hulu. The official synopsis, according to a press release from FX, is as follows:

In Class of ’09, a group of FBI agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009 are reunited following the death of a mutual friend. Spanning three decades and told across three interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and our legacy.

Henry and Mara will play FBI agents Tayo Miller and Amy Poet, respectively. Miller, according to FX, is “one of the most brilliant and unorthodox agents ever to join the Bureau, a man who seeks not merely to make his mark on the institution but to remake it entirely” while Mara’s Poet is “a woman who never imagined joining the world of law enforcement and finds herself at the center of its most pivotal moment of transformation.”

The series, which has received an eight-episode order, boasts an impressive array of talent—both in front of and behind the camera—who have worked on other FX series. Tom Rob Smith, who wrote and executive produced The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which earned 20 Emmy Award nominations, will fill the same roles on Class of ’09. Meanwhile, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will also serve as executive producers—the same role they’ve filled on American Crime Story and Pose.

In addition to busy film careers, both Mara and Henry are familiar faces on FX programs. In addition to the recent FX on Hulu hit A Teacher, Mara’s relationship with FX goes all the way back to Nip/Tuck; she has also appeared in Pose and American Horror Story. Henry, meanwhile, earned an Outstanding Supporting Actor Emmy nomination in 2018 for his role as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles in FX’s Atlanta, which is getting ready to launch its third season.

No release date for Class of ’09 has been set.

(Via Variety)