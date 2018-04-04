Kathy Griffin Debuted Her Uncanny Kellyanne Conway Impersonation On The ‘President Show’ Special

#Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
04.04.18

Kathy Griffin made her splashy debut as Counselor to the President of the United States Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday night’s The President Show special on Comedy Central, and one could argue that this is the role she was born to play. Not that Kate McKinnon’s Kellyanne is anything to sniff at, but Griffin seems to possess a certain deranged je ne sais quoi that just can’t be matched.

As right-hand woman to Anthony Atamanuik’s Trump, dressed in her festively patriotic inauguration day garb, the character boasts that Kellyanne has no conscience, noting that “you can toss out the names of the worst people in history and she’ll happily defend them.” As an example, in the above clip, Atamanuik pitched Griffin disgraced former stockbroker Bernie Madoff, who stole literally billions of dollars from his clients.

Griffin’s Kellyanne was more than happy to oblige:

“Did Bernie Madoff’s investors go bankrupt? Yeah. But I find it interesting the media used the words ‘pyramid scheme.’ Frankly, that’s antisemitic when you cinsider the terrible suffering of the Jewish people in Egypt at the time of the pharaoh. So, this so-called bankruptcy is actually a moral one on your part, Wolf.”

Next, Griffin tackled serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer, who she defended with the argument that “everybody needs food to survive,” referring to him as a foodie and “salt of the earth, a flesh of the human kind of guy.”

Griffin is currently seeing an upswing in her career after she was met with controversy over a 2017 photo shoot in which she held up a fake bloody, decapitated Trump head that got her chastised from both sides of the political aisle and fired from CNN. She has since joked that she’d “do Mike Pence” instead, but it seems like this might be a bit safer outlet for her satire.

You can watch the full, hour-long special on Comedy Central’s website.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSAnthony Atamanuikdonald trumpKATHY GRIFFINKellyanne ConwayThe President Show

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 day ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 5 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP