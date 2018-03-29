Kathy Griffin Will Play Kellyanne Conway In Comedy Central’s Upcoming ‘President Show’ Special

Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon’s take on Kellyanne Conway, the former Trump campaign executive turned “Counselor to the President,” remains one of the best in the business. Even so, that Comedy Central’s popular The President Show has tapped Kathy Griffin to play the presidential mouthpiece in an upcoming special isn’t something to be ignored. Star and creator Anthony Atamanuik’s biting and psychologically rich impression of President Trump stands far above the rest in the current landscape, and judging by the program’s taste in supporting actors (and characters), there’s a good chance Griffin will be quite good.

According to a press release, Griffin’s take on Conway will appear alongside Atamanuik’s Trump and others in the upcoming Make America Great-A-Thon: A President Show Special, which is set to air on Tuesday, April 3rd at 11 pm ET/PT on Comedy Central. The hour-long special will feature the President Show host headlining a telethon to raise money for all of the projects he can’t get anyone in Congress to fund, like the wall and infrastructure. (Or, as the release half-jokingly and half-seriously contends, “these mouthy porn stars aren’t going to pay themselves off!”)

Last May, Griffin came under fire from conservative and liberal pundits alike for a photo shoot in which she posed with a grizzly mock-up of Trump’s severed head. She later apologized for the photos, but not before CNN fired her. Not long after, Griffin rescinded her apology and lashed out at the Writers Guild and others whom she claimed weren’t there to support her throughout the scandal. The comedian is currently in the midst of a comeback that, among other things, includes a publicity blitz and a new comedy tour.

