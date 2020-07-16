Having trouble relaxing during these uncertain times? Keanu Reeves is here to help.

In collaboration with the creators of the Calm app, HBO Max is set to deliver A World of Calm, a 10-episode series that will combine “mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars,” and they aren’t kidding about the star power. Along with Reeves, soothing soundscapes will be provided by Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, and Cillian Murphy.

“Calm started life as a meditation app, but the brand has evolved far beyond that,” Calm co-founder and co-CEO Michael Acton Smith tells Deadline. “We are delighted to bring the magic behind our audio Sleep Stories to the screen for the first time. These experiences are visual Valium and will help people relax and unwind during these stressful times.”

Sticking with the theme of not worrying, A World of Calm has been created entirely in quarantine, so go ahead and set aside any concerns that you’ll have to wait for Keanu or Idris or Nicole Kidman to lull you into a blissful calm.

Here’s the official synopsis:

A timely antidote for our modern lives, each half-hour episode takes audiences on an immersive visual journey into another world. Building on Calm’s Sleep Stories – bedtime stories for grown-ups – each relaxing tale is designed to transform how you feel. Viewers will be transported into tranquility through scientifically engineered narratives, enchanting music and astounding footage to naturally calm the body and soothe the mind.

A World of Calm hasn’t set a release date as of this writing, but relax, take a deep breath. The soothing sounds of Hollywood’s top stars will be here soon.

