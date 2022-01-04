After dominating the action genre with the John Wick films and making a return to The Matrix, Keanu Reeves is reportedly signing on to his first prestige TV drama. Reeves is in talks to star in a Hulu series adaptation of The Devil in the White City, which is a project that Leonardo DiCaprio has been circling for years after becoming obsessed with the Erik Larson book following its 2003 release. However, Leo has now slid into an executive producer role alongside Martin Scorsese, who will shepherd the series to life.

Via Deadline:

The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who fashioned his own pharmaceutical “Murder Castle” on fair grounds – a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young women. The story takes the viewer on a tour of murder, romance and mystery in the gilded age.

Again, this will be Reeve’s first major TV role, but talk about a creative team to make the leap with on the way. Marty and Leo? We hate to used this cliched phrase in a Keanu post, but whoa.

(Via Deadline)