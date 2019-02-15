Getty Image

Could Frasier actually become the latest 90s nostalgia piece to get new life? According to its star there’s certainly interest, and the perfect spot for a Seattle sitcom reboot just might be the streaming service that’s given it an active afterlife.

Kelsey Grammer hasn’t been shy about a Frasier reboot, though he has said it has to have the “necessary fire” to make it a worthwhile endeavor. While we’ve certainly supplied some ideas, there’s no clear indication that a good foundation has been found just yet.

The show has found new life on Netflix as a new generation of fans seem to have found the intellectual family living in Seattle as charming as many found them during its initial run in prime time. Grammer knows this, which is why when asked about a potential Frasier reboot he says Netflix is the perfect landing spot.