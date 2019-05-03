NBC

What does Saturday Night Live look like without long-time star Kenan Thompson?

Luckily, it looks like we won’t have to find out anytime soon.

The SNL veteran, who first appeared on the sketch comedy series in 2003, is the show’s longest-running cast member. He’s also got a ton of projects in the pipeline which has caused some worry amongst die-hard fans. After all, good things must always come to an end.

But fear not comedy-lovers because Thompson has no plans of quitting his day job anytime soon.

The comedian stopped by Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show to talk about his Emmy win last year, his love for tequila, and his other NBC show with Chrissy Teigen, but the pair didn’t get far without first establishing just how long Thompson plans to be a key player on the late-night comedy series. After being quizzed on whether he’ll be around for a new presidential impersonator, Thompson revealed he hasn’t even thought about leaving the show.

“It’s the best job in the world,” Thompson said after confirming he’ll be around until at least 2020. “I can’t see myself just walking away from it like that.”

Although, after 16 years of doing impressions of famous people, Thompson’s learned at least one thing from his SNL tenure: don’t impersonate Star Jones.

When DeGeneres asked if the comedian had ever done any jokes he was embarrassed about now, Thompson admitted to having a run-in with Jones — who he hilariously mocked back in the day — and having to crouch down in the back of a cab in New York City to avoid being seen by the former talk show host. Jay Leno also makes the list of offensive impressions Thompson plans to stay away from. The comedian was asked to mimic the former late night talk show host on his show and when Thompson delivered, Leno got the audience to boo him and he was never invited back.

Keep doing you, Kenan Thompson.