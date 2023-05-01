The Simpsons creator Matt Groening once said that “I call the big one Bitey” is one of his favorite moments in the history of the show. That’s how Succession fans feel about “Bitey,” too, except this Bitey isn’t a opossum; it’s public foreplay between a casually reunited Tom and Shiv.

In Sunday’s episode of Succession, “Living+,” Tom walks in on Shiv crying. “You’re scheduling your grief?” he asks with equal parts affection and pity in his voice. Later, they meet up at an investor reception, and Shiv (with her

“thick and chewy” earlobes) gives Tom grief for checking out “the vaginas of the cheerful women who aren’t tall enough to be models.” Tom claims he’s good, but he apologizes to Shiv for “f*cking her up.” Shiv laughs. “Hardly a scratch.” The back and forth continues until Shiv asks him to play Bitey. What’s Bitey? “You bite me, I bite you. See who can take it,” she explains.

“We definitely took our time with that because it was just such a fun scene, and so electrifying to watch. I think they were actually biting each other,” director Lorene Scafaria told Variety about whether Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) were chomping into each other’s skin for real. “It was a fun figuring out how to get their arms in each other’s mouths while their faces were that close together. I don’t think anybody got too hurt. No blood!”

Here they are rehearsing Bitey:

Raise your hand if you played Bitey after watching the episode.

only tom and shiv would create a game called bitey to literally see how much pain they can cause one another #succession pic.twitter.com/ADuxRrGnBd — Cris ✨| yj & succession era (@lionesspike) May 1, 2023

that game of bitey was a win for my toxic people i’m sorry y’all https://t.co/IzRrRLgmm6 — i want to bailey-ve 🛸 (@been_herde) May 1, 2023

tom being adamant about playing bitey and then winning is important. shiv might play dirtier, but tom plays smarter. he loves winning. remember that. pic.twitter.com/zUVKbjuCrA — Claudia (@thewaitisogre) May 1, 2023

shiv and tom playing bitey is the most romantic scene in the whole show i think — mari (@antiherokendall) May 1, 2023

💕Straight couples please refrain from playing bitey tonight💕 — grace aki (@itsgraceaki) May 1, 2023

every couple in america last night played bitey including me! lol #Succession — Adriana Lacy (@Adriana_Lacy) May 1, 2023

How many couples are going to work tomorrow with teeth marks on their arm from Bitey — kayleigh (@whereskayleigh) May 1, 2023

modern audiences don’t want regular sex scenes they want bitey pic.twitter.com/Is7XdBYvlp — bill hater (@spanishpeaches) May 1, 2023

Going up the the most attractive men at the bar and asking if they want to play bitey with me — alexa (@mariokartdwi) May 1, 2023

all the most deranged people i follow are posting 'bitey' — brian (@trappedinazorb) May 1, 2023

they’re gonna play bitey pic.twitter.com/rN2coKq7Re — ryan chang (@ChangoChutney) May 1, 2023

I WANNA PLAY BITEY pic.twitter.com/8FrAZK3x7j — uncle gworl is LIVING+ (@_uncle_gworl) May 1, 2023

