Everyone is making it really hard for Kevin Costner to live his cowboy dreams lately. Despite promoting his passion project Horizon: An American Saga, people just want to hear his side of what went down on the Yellowstone set.

To recap: Costner starred on Yellowstone for the first four and a half seasons, and he loved it. That is until the break after finishing season five, part one. “There was a moment where that show for me stopped for 14 months… That’s the fact. I could have done a lot of things in that time, but I wasn’t aware that that [hold-up] was going to happen,” he told People. This is what ultimately led to his exit, though he said he was still open to returning.

Meanwhile, Taylor Sheridan was not happy with Costner, and the two started taking slight jabs at each other. Finally, Costner made it clear once and for all that he would not be returning for the final round of episodes. But Gayle King did not get the memo.

While appearing on Thursday’s CBS Mornings, King pressed Costner about the drama surrounding his exit. “The characterization of you isn’t necessarily flattering. You made demands, you want to have a certain schedule, you want to shoot at a certain time, you want certain money. If it’s not that hard [to return], why can’t the two of you be able to work it out? People would love to see that,” she said. Costner did not love that.

“It’s not therapy, Gayle,” he replied, adding, “We’re not going to discuss this on the show really, honestly.” They continued to discuss it.

King lightheartedly responded, “I’m a good therapist,” (note: she is not a licensed therapist in the state of New York) but Costner wasn’t having it. “I’ve conducted my life in a pretty straightforward way,” he said. “I’ve never missed any obligations in my entire career, so the idea is wide open for me. It just happens to be like can I fall in love with the writing, can I fall in love with the part that wants to go forward?”

Maybe Costner should note how Austin Butler treats his interviewers and take some notes!

Check out the full interview below: