Kevin Costner has spent the last year learning firsthand that you can take the man out of the cowboy, but you can’t take the cowboy out of the man…so he will settle for a different franchise. Even though Costner is out to promote his latest movie, Horizon: An American Saga , he should have known that everyone would just be asking about that other cowboy ordeal instead.

Costner exited Yellowstone last year, which then sparked a tense back and forth between the actor and the Yellowstone camp, including Taylor Sheridan. Still, Costner has previously stated that he would be open to returning for at least some of the final batch of episodes, which are currently being filmed in Montana for a fall premiere. That offer has seemingly gone out the window.

The cowboy enthusiast took to Instagram to post a video directly addressing his fans, just hours after the Yellowstone season five part two announcement dropped… which was mere hours after his PEOPLE profile declared that he was open to returning. He sure knows how to keep fans on their toes, which is very hard in cowboy boots.

Costner said, “I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year-and-a-half of working on ‘Horizon’ and doing all the things that that’s required. And thinking about ‘Yellowstone,’ that beloved series that I love. That I know you love. I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season Five B or into the future.”

The video message comes hours after his comments in PEOPLE stated that he “would step into [the role] if I agreed with how it was being done.”

Maybe Costner was tired of everyone asking him about John Dutton instead of his lifelong passion project, so he decided to put the whole thing to bed. “I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop,” he added to the fans. “And I’ll see you at the movies,” he said, taking a page from the Tom Cruise book of promo and marketing.

How will Sheridan possibly respond next? Maybe he’ll just drop the unfinished episodes and see what happens! Maybe that will inspire Costner to announce another Horizon sequel.

Yellowstone season five returns on November 10th. Kevin will not be there.

