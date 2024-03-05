Yellowstone‘s final season, which paused halfway through and will allegedly resume filming this year, has become almost synonymous with off-set drama. That’s reportedly the case for the Matthew McConaughy maybe-spinoff, too, but Kevin Costner has long since fled the building, which of course prompts questions about what the hell will have happened to John Dutton on the show. Additionally, a Taylor Sheridan-owned ranch sued Cole Hauser for alleged trademark infringement over a coffee trademark. That suit appears to have been settled, but the bad blood with Costner — at least from the Horizon: An American Saga director’s perspective — is reportedly still brewing.

That’s the case, at least, according to In Touch, which reports that Demi Moore’s decision to enter the Land Man cast (as the wife of Billy Bob Thornton’s oil company crisis manager) has rubbed old-friend (and former, hmm, Mr. Brooks co-star) the wrong way. If this is true, the beef still lives:

A source claims the Dances with Wolves star warned Demi against working with Sheridan. “He told Demi that Taylor will court you but once he has you under his control, it’s game over. You’re just another actor who can be replaced,” the insider says. “Demi respects Kevin’s opinion,” another insider notes. “But she doesn’t get big film offers any longer. Demi figures if she’s going to be doing TV, she might as well be working with the hottest producer around!”

Costner, for his part, is doing alright these days despite losing that Yellowstone money. His two-part Horizons: An American Saga will land in theaters in June and August of this year. It’ll be a cowboy summer, y’all. And Land Man has fired up production in North Texas, where Jon Hamm has been spotted grabbing some BBQ, as one does in the Lone Star State.

