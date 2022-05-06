In the aftermath of a comedian getting attacked on stage, (not that one) people love to jump in with all sorts of takes. After comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled by an audience member on stage at the Netflix comedy festival, the attacker, identified as Isaiah Lee, was allegedly beaten up by security. Now, many fellow comedians are chiming in, including Kevin Hart.

Hart stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week with stand-in host Mike Birbiglia to promote his new children’s book and line of tequila (seriously) but he also had some choice words for Chappelle’s attacker. “It’s one of those things that needed to happen,” Hart said, implying that the attacker was put in his place to set an example for others.

“Do you want people to continue to think that they can cross that line and break the barrier of entertainer and [the audience]?” Hart explained. “Somebody getting their ass whipped sends a message out to other people that was like, ‘I was thinking about doing that, but seeing that, I don’t really want to do that.’”

“I think that the world that we’re in right now, there’s a lot of lines that have gotten blurred, and sometimes you gotta take a lot of steps back to take a step forward,” Hart said, applauding Chapelle’s recovery. “He quickly moved on from it and got back to doing comedy…I think it’s time to get back to a place of respect for your live entertainer and understand that you’re coming to a show.”

The attack has social media divided, with many people believing that while it was a bad idea for the heckler to come on stage, beating him up wasn’t the best move. Others think he deserved it, as Chapelle is known for his controversial jokes over the last few years, mainly his offensive stance on trans people. Chapelle made light of the situation shortly after by joking that the attacker was “a trans man.”

If you think I'm going to feel sorry for that transphobe Dave Chappelle, please don't. The moment security protects him from the attack, he immediately jokes it was a transgender man (it wasn't) — but it's clear he will continue to put a target on trans people regardless. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) May 4, 2022

