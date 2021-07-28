Kevin Smith is currently going through what The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has been dealing with for years: angry fans and review bombing. Mark Hamill can’t catch a break. The Clerks director’s new Netflix show, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, is a “risky, ambitious, and ultimately worthy He-Man sequel,” but you wouldn’t know it looking at his Twitter mentions. A subset of vocal viewers are agitated that Masters of the Universe: Revelation isn’t what they thought it would be (here’s a spoiler-y explanation).

Smith was asked about the backlash in an interview with Variety. “I know there’s some people that are like, ‘Hey, man, this show’s woke.’ I’m like, ‘All right, great, then so was the original cartoon we’re f*cking sequel-izing.’ Go watch it again. There are girls in every episode. Deal with it.” Smith added that it’s “interesting” to see who is a “hardcore fan. Because anybody that’s like, ‘Oh, man, there’s not enough He-Man’ or something like that, doesn’t understand the show that we based it on. There were episodes where he lost the sword and he never became He-Man. It wasn’t like He-Man always saved the day. His friends helped him. That was the f*cking point of the show.”

To bring it back to Hamill, he initially disagreed with Johnson’s version for Star Wars. But he later admitted, “Having seen the movie I was wrong.” That’s something angry Masters of the Universe fans should keep in mind. Just because the show isn’t what you expected, it doesn’t mean you need to spend the next month tweeting, “kevin smith lied.” There’s plenty of other things to be mad at Smith about, like the worst tweet ever.

