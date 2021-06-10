With the trailer for Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation out in the wild, He-Man fans have been going nuts for the nostalgia-fueled preview of the limited series spearheaded by Kevin Smith. Pitched as a direct continuation of the original Masters of the Universe cartoon from the ’80s, fans are loving the updated look for the classic series, but that enthusiasm only grew after finally getting to hear one of the more genius casting decisions. Namely, Mark Hamill as Skeletor.

While Hamill is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy, he also has a hardcore following from his voice work as the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. With Skeletor, Hamill is now voicing another classic villain, and He-Man fans are absolutely losing their minds about it on social media:

DUDE. MARK HAMILL AS FREAKING SKELETOR IS ONE OF THE BEST CASTING DECISIONS Since ALEC GUINNESS AS OBI-WAN OR RDJ AS TONY STARK. HE SOUNDS SO GOOD!!! #MastersOfTheUniverse #HeMan #NetflixGeeked pic.twitter.com/1fZH8x3ZtW — 𝑽𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒂𝒄𝒌 (@CruxOfShadows) June 10, 2021

Skeletor is being voiced by Mark Hamill in the new He-Man series oh my god we got a W pic.twitter.com/P1b05kEz6u — 🏳️‍🌈 Jade 💖💜💙 (@InfernalTigris) June 10, 2021

I have 0 interest in He-Man but by god this trailer hits HARD. May have to watch just for Mark Hamill as Skeletor. https://t.co/6Dk4FQhq7O — CaptainSauce (@TheCaptainSauce) June 10, 2021

Masters of the Universe: Revelation? Nothing's gonna stop me from watching. I like the rejuvenation of He-Man. I can see all the old favourites amongst Skeletor's minions. I hope we'll get some of the classic Teela/Man-at-Arms interaction. And @HamillHimself at Skeletor? YES!! pic.twitter.com/ihW4WniJHO — Paul Baldowski – considering Divided Horizons (@boreders) June 10, 2021

Me when I see that Mark Hamill is voicing Skeletor in the new He-Man. pic.twitter.com/gxjIwr4QF3 — JK84TV (@JK84TV) June 10, 2021

Fuck… my body is ready for this! Mark Hamill voicing Skeletor… please give it to me! https://t.co/o85AZCdzAP — LGBTQueueTimes (@_Queuetimes) June 10, 2021

Interestingly, Smith revealed to Entertainment Weekly back in May that Hamill almost walked away from voice acting before being offered the Masters of the Universe role. “[Hamill] had talked about wanting to step out of animation, but he was like, ‘When you came at me with Skeletor, how could I say no?'” Judging by the outpouring of love from fans, Hamill made the right call.

Here’s the official synopsis:

After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation starts streaming July 23 on Netflix.