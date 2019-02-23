Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Killing Eve might be the best show you’re not watching, but the BBC America and AMC hit is coming back for Season 2 in April. Thankfully, everyone involved with the show is still among the living, despite a scary incident star Jodie Comer endured while filming.

Comer plays Villanelle, an assassin and also complete psychopath who is currently one of the more compelling characters you’ll see on TV these days. But the star of the show nearly got offed during filming.

Comer was on the cover of Entertainment Weekly with Sandra Oh to help promote Season 2 of the show and in the Q&A revealed she nearly choked to death while filming a scene.