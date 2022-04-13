Most Saturday Night Live hosts like to make a big deal about how hosting is like a ‘dream come true!’ or mention that they had been a fan of the show since they were little. Not Kim Kardashian, who recently admitted she has never actually seen the long-running sketch series (featuring her boyfriend Pete Davidson) before hosting it earlier this season.

While chatting on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch, Kardashian said that while she had been asked to host before, she had never actually seen a full show until she was slated to host. “I didn’t want to go and embarrass myself and get up there and not be funny,” the businesswoman said. “But I had never seen an episode, really, of SNL. I had gone and watched parts obviously because you know, Kanye performed so many times. ” West has performed seven times over the last two decades.

“So I’d been there in the audience, and then I’d seen a full show in person once. But as far as watching the show, I didn’t really know what the monologue entailed.” Kardashian then said she had watched several monologues to prepare for her own.

Kardashian did a pretty solid monologue, so she definitely did some research before hosting. “I wasn’t worried about the monologue, I was worried about all the skit,” she added, perhaps hinting at her on-screen kiss with Pete Davidson. She also had help from her family, who appeared in a courtroom sketch with Judge Kim. At least she eventually put in the work!!