God only knows if Kim Kardashian planned out her latest fiasco. The reality TV star did, after all, need to drum up interest ahead of April 14, the day that Hulu debuts The Kardashians while the family tries to jump from cable to streaming. That could explain the crotchless catsuits, as well, from Kim’s SKIMS clothing line. Yet those clothing designs are particularly amusing because Kim upset a great deal of the new show’s prospective audience by declaring (to Variety), “I have the best advice for women in business.” By now, you’ve surely heard about her condescending followup: “Get your f*cking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

The backlash has been both fierce and understandable. This is particularly the case because Kim added that “no toxic work environments” should exist, and a former Kardashian app editor, Jessica DeFino, came forward to reveal how she toiled at all hours (and on all days) with pay so low that she couldn’t afford proper groceries or gas, and then DeFino was “reprimanded for freelancing on the side.” Reports and rumors of Kardashian-linked “sweatshops” have persisted (regarding their clothing lines) over the years, and as the ladies of The View put it, “People that are born on third base shouldn’t be talking about how easy it is to hit a home run.”

Kim hasn’t responded to the backlash over her words, but she did tweet these photos.

If one puts this all together, the suggestion from Kim’s quote is that the Kardashians are having difficulty finding people to work for them in this tight labor market. And yup, that’s gonna happen when one doesn’t pay a living wage and has a “get your f*cking ass up and work” attitude. And that doesn’t look fantastic when one posts lounge photos in luxury surroundings while other peeps are rising for work. So, it’s no wonder that people are coming at Kim and telling her to, you know, get to work (and they keep going).

Kim, I know you’re not partying???? Get up and get tf to work. — The Grand Dom 👑 (@NoelleBllue) March 11, 2022

'Yes, that's the person that told me to get my ass up and work' pic.twitter.com/zBbIPg7B3I — OFF THE GRIDD (@Gg_1b0) March 11, 2022

I am working in the Skims Sweatshop right now. Slay Kim. They are providing us your sweat from your labor as water. It is delicious — Weighted Blanket Hug (@itwasclit) March 11, 2022

Tired from that late night shift??? — Mo0nchilxd_ (@mo0nchilxd) March 11, 2022

get your fucking ass up and work — monique misses harry (@momrry_lover) March 11, 2022

Get your ass up and work pic.twitter.com/NuyjU1utuY — Temaswati ● 🇿🇦🇸🇿 (@joy_ripper) March 11, 2022

Get your a*s up and go work. — Jan Van Potgieter 🇿🇦🇷🇺 (@JanVanPotgieter) March 11, 2022

Kim should probably have someone start drafting an apology right about now.