Earlier this month, Pete Davidson’s girlfriend, also known as Kim Kardashian, was basically torn apart on social media after giving some questionable advice to “women in business.” The entertainment mogul originally said “I have the best advice for women in business: get your f*cking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” This did not go over well, as many social media users criticized the mogul, as she was pretty much born a millionaire.

Yes Kim, people are tired of working 30+ hours a week to earn 1/920 of what you get by doing literally nothing and signing your name to a product someone else developed — Myself mostly (@BigBryC) March 9, 2022

Now, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is saying her comments were taken out of context. “That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it, and it became a soundbite really with no context,” she told Good Morning America.

“In that soundbite, I came off of the notion in the question right before, which was, ‘After 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous.’ And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about, ‘What advice would you give to women.'”

She continued, “You have to really work hard to get there even if it might seem like it’s easy, and you can build a really successful business off of social media,” she said. “And you can, if you put in a lot of hard work. And it wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do. That was taken out of context but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.” Well, Kim, you did tell a bunch of people to “get off your f***ing ass” so it’s safe to say some people received it in a negative way.