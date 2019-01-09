hbo

After what has seemed like an excruciatingly long wait, it’s hard to believe that we’re just a few short months away from the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, which is promised to be a gloriously epic conclusion to the beloved HBO series. And while Thrones has undoubtedly been a labor of love for those who have tired endlessly over the better part of the decade bringing George R.R.Martin’s series of fantasy novels to life, you also have to imagine that the bittersweet ending has also come as a relief.

This is perhaps most true for Kit Harington, who has had to shoulder a lot of the heavy lifting over the course of filming the series, and who basically had to go into hiding between the fifth and sixth seasons over speculation as to whether or not Jon Snow was dead.

But apparently, none of that will compare to the final season which, Harington recently told GQ Australia, “seemed to be designed to break us.” And indeed, it sounds exhausting on a number of levels:

“Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so fucking tiring. We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, Right, I’m fucking sick of this. I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day – but I’m done.’”

Previously, Harington admitted to crying at the final table read and Gwendoline Christie warned that fans are “going to need therapy” after watching it. Sounds like a blast for some easy breezy spring viewing!