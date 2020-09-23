Hope you enjoyed Kit Harington’s turn as a silent but strong macho man on Game of Thrones, because you’re probably not going to see him to do it again. In a new interview with The Telegraph (caught by IndieWire) said he had no interest in doing some Jon Snow clone in future movies and TV, saying that that time of male character was at this point in history finally passé.

“I feel that emotionally men have a problem, a blockage, and that blockage has come from the Second World War, passed down from grandfather to father to son,” Harington said. “We do not speak about how we feel because it shows weakness, because it is not masculine. Having portrayed a man who was silent, who was heroic, I feel going forward that is a role I don’t want to play any more. It is not a masculine role that the world needs to see much more of.”

Of course, we already knew Harington had no interest in returning to Jon Snow himself, but the reasons he gave for that were different. “Would I want to go back and do more? Not on your life,” Harington told the BBC. “If, like me, you go all the way back to the pilot of ‘Game of Thrones,’ that’s almost 10 years of your life. That’s really unusual in an actor’s career. It was a huge, emotional upheaval leaving that family.”

Does all this mean we’ll see a newer, more energetic Kit Harington, that he’ll reinvent himself as a song and dance man? Who knows, but we’ll see what side of him we see whenever the pandemic lets us see his star-studded Marvel movie The Eternals.

(Via The Telegrah and IndieWire)