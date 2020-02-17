By now, everyone knows what Kit Harington is doing after the Game of Thrones finale: he’s joined the cast of The Eternals as Dane Whitman/Black Knight. What is Jon Snow doing, though? The rightful heir to the throne was exiled and sent back to rejoin the Night’s Watch after he had saved Westeros from further war and loss of life by stabbing Daenerys in the heart while they kissed. Romantic, right? Well, these days, Jon’s getting over his losses with the help of Tormund, at least according to the man to portrayed the big, boisterous man, Kristofer Hivju.

While promoting his role in Downhill (the Will Ferrell/Julia Louis-Dreyfus black comedy that didn’t fare well this past weekend), Hivju revealed that he’s been thinking about Jon and Tormund and their bleak life together. Here’s what Hivju told Entertainment Weekly:

So, since the final scene of the pop culture phenomenon ended with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Tormund heading north of the Wall, has he wondered what the unlikely buddies are up to? “Jon is in a huge depression, so he needs Tormund to cheer him up, by the fire, warming each other,” Hivju says with a laugh. “Tormund is pretty heartbroken himself, so maybe they can bond over that.”

Poor Tormund. He was still hung up on Brienne of Tarth, who was still somewhat hung up on dastardly Jaime Lannister. And Jon Snow will never smile again, although even his smiles looked like grimaces all along. Hivju is definitely missing his character, whose path he enjoyed, from being an antagonist to more comic relief and, eventually, “a big bear.” Whereas Jon Snow returned to a familiar path after Dany’s death, and a cold one at that, but one can still enjoy all Game of Thrones seasons on HBO Go and HBO Now.

