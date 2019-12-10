The Golden Globes announcement only churned out one acting nomination from the Game of Thrones cast after a divisive eighth season. That sole honor went to Kit Harington, who appeared to be as surprised as everyone else while speaking to the Hollywood Reporter. Nothing against Kit, of course, but did Jon Snow’s story provide worthy enough material for a nomination? Sure, he rode a dragon and stopped knowing nothing in the context of sleeping with his auntie, but compared to several other roles on the series, yeah, I don’t know if the time was right for a Harington nod. There wasn’t much true depth to his arc, unlike, say, that of Brienne of Tarth or Arya Stark or Tyrion Lannister. How did Peter Dinklage get snubbed? He’s almost always up for TV awards.

Or Ghost! I guess there’s a rule against CGI creations being nominated by the HFPA even when they go through some abandonment trauma. Regardless, Harington is quite grateful for his nomination, but he’s already envisioning sitting all by himself at a table during the ceremony. This would be a striking visual, but here comes Harington’s goofball official response to his Globes nod:

“I’m the ‘loner Throner,’ it seems. I just imagine myself sitting down at a table all by myself as the ‘loner Throner!’ I didn’t expect to be nominated. I thought the show might be, but I was just at home, learning lines, and then my publicists called. It was very unexpected and wonderful.”

Hopefully someone else from the cast will show up to support Harington for the awards ceremony, though. Maybe there’s a way to get Ghost in at the table as well. You know, just to give Ricky Gervais a chance to make an inappropriate joke about anything Thrones-related at all without Harington grimacing all by his lonesome. Even though Jon Snow got exiled to the North again, the guy who portrayed him could use some love.

