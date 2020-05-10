The first episode of SNL At Home featured Tom Hanks delivering an at-home monologue. He didn’t do much the rest of the way, letting the show’s cast take care of business from the comfort of their homes. The third and final At Home edition of NBC’s sketch comedy show, however, relied on a former cast member to deliver a monologue and take part in one of the show’s remote sketches.

Kristen Wiig hosted the season finale of SNL At Home on Saturday, delivering a goofy and brief monologue that started with her laying in her own bed. Once she got a fancy dress on she got a bit more flashy. Actually, Wiig flashed the camera in the opener, then gave a touching Mother’s Day tribute from the comfort of her floor.

She made some jokes about the holiday at first — including a quip about breastfeeding then offering up a plate of chicken breasts. She did later did deliver a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute to moms who are helping people get through life in quarantine, sandwiched with an ending where she shared a breathy lullaby her mother apparently used to deliver herself.

Wiig also appeared in a sketch later in the show where she played a hair blogger who had some serious volume in her, well, wig.

She helped a viewer fix her hair problems, address some hair memes, and help Kenan Thompson get a proper blowout. It was exceptionally weird, but certainly not out of Wiig’s comfort zone. The closing credits for the episode rolled with her attempting to go back to sleep, rustling around in her bed with a sleeping mask on as the last moments of one of the weirdest seasons of SNL ever came to an end.