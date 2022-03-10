Who Is The Jedi On The Run In The ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer?

With the release of the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, Star Wars fans got their first glimpse at the upcoming Disney+ series, which catches up with Ewan McGregor‘s venerable Jedi Knight 10 years after Revenge of the Sith. Exiled to Tatooine to keep an eye on Luke Skywalker, it would seem like Obi-Wan had a simple task: lay low and don’t draw attention to himself. However, as the trailer shows, that’s not an easy thing for a Jedi to know, and soon, Obi-Wan is on the radar of the Inquisitors, an elite force of lightsaber-wielding assassins tasked with exterminating what’s left of the Jedi.

In one of the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer’s biggest reveals, the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) makes his live-action debut after first appearing in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels. As he instructs Reva (Moses Ingram) on how to hunt down their prey, the Grand Inquisitor speaks of a “Jedi on the run.” As for who that Jedi might be, well, we have some guesses.

Obi-Wan

An extremely likely candidate is the Jedi Master who presumably made his presence known by getting involved in a local matter on Tatooine instead of keeping a low profile. In the trailer, Reva is on Tatooine searching for a Jedi, and later, Obi-Wan is seen on a new Star Wars planet called Daiyu, which suggests he’s on the run from the Inquisitors and/or drawing them away from Luke.

Ahsoka

With her own solo series on the horizon, Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) could be in the mix and inadvertently drew the Inquisitors to Tatooine unaware of Obi-Wan’s secret mission of hiding in exile to protect Luke.

Kanan Jarrus

Considering Obi-Wan Kenobi is pulling heavily from Star Wars: Rebels, Kanan Jarrus is another potential candidate as his character is one of a handful of Jedi who survived the Emperor’s Order 66. The timeline also tracks as Obi-Wan takes place four years before Rebels, which tees things up pretty nicely for Kanan to make his live-action debut.

Cal Kestis

As the main character in the hit video game, Jedi: Fallen Order, which takes place five years before Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cal Kestis is another prime candidate especially considering the game saw him tangle with the Inquisitors. Cal is already on their radar, and the Inquisitors absolutely have an axe to grind with the young Jedi.