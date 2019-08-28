Getty Image

If Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans M.C. is renewed by FX for season three (changes are good, considering the solid ratings in season one), Kurt Sutter has vowed to step down as co-showrunner. Why? “It’s time for the white man to leave the building,” he said at the season two premiere on Tuesday night. Elgin James, Sutter’s co-creator and co-showrunner, will take over the reins.

“F*ck yeah. I’m wearing a suit!” James told Entertainment Weekly about assuming solo showrunner duties. “Being the boss, all that means is taking the chains off and letting everybody do what they do. Everyone on our crew, our writers’ room and in our cast is brilliant. Our job is easy. Just turn the cameras on and let the chemistry happen.” He added that the ever-vocal Sutter “changed my life. I couldn’t get a job in a Walmart or a Costco as a violent ex-felon. He took a shot on me… I don’t know what he saw in me… and the last two years I’ve learned so much from him that it’s left me speechless. I love everyone on our show. We’ve become a family. I’m so excited about what we get to do.”

Does this mean James has to lose his tongue, too?