Kyra Sedgwick stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday where she shared a story about the first and last time she was invited to Tom Cruise‘s house. According to Sedgwick, it all went down while she was very pregnant in the early ’90s, and she and her husband Kevin Bacon were at Cruise’s house for a screening of A Few Good Men, which also starred Bacon. The whole thing was a pretty big deal. Along with Cruise and Nicole Kidman, there were other famous celebs like Demi Moore, who was in the film, and Bruce Willis. “It was a flow,” as Sedgwick described the festivities, which she says she’s not often invited to, and possibly, for what happened next.

“There was this, like, fireplace mantle, and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantel,” Sedgwick told Barrymore. Thinking that something “interesting” might happen, like a hidden room, Sedgwick pressed it. Nothing happened. At that point, Sedgwick became concerned and decided to tap Tom Cruise on the shoulder and confess to pressing the button just to give him a heads up. Unfortunately, he did not have good news: Sedgwick had pressed the “panic button,” which turned into a huge ordeal.

“And so the cops came, they had to stop the screening. They had to see Tom I think there were more than like five cop cars, it was something,” Sedgwick explained to a laughing Barrymore. “I didn’t get invited back.”

(Via The Drew Barrymore Show)