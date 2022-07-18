Lady Gaga 2022 Chromatica Ball
Getty Image
Pop

Lady Gaga Admits There Was A Moment She Thought She’d ‘Never Be On Stage Again’

InstagramTwitterStaff Writer

Over the years, Lady Gaga has dealt with a lot of health issues that have things a bit rougher than she would’ve liked. At the end of 2020, she spoke about her struggles with fame, saying, “I hated being famous, I hated being a star, I felt exhausted and used up.” Prior to that, she also opened up about her experience with PTSD, depression, anxiety, and fibromyalgia. Through all these difficulties, Lady Gaga was unsure of what her future would look like, but ahead of her Chromatica Ball Tour, she took a moment to reflect and show some gratitude with fans.

“There was a time I thought I’d never be on stage again,” Gaga wrote in a tweet on Sunday. “I was so sad I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare.” She continued, “I’ve overcome my nightmare with love, support, trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication. I am so grateful. I’ll see you in BABYLON #ChromaticaBall.”

Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour kicked off on July 17 with a stop in Germany and she’s set to continue the string of shows into the fall as the tour will conclude on September 17 with a final stop in Miami. Over the next two months, Gaga will perform in both North America and Europe with the latter including two nights at the Tottenham Hotspur football stadium in London.

Topics: #Lady GagaTags:
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×