Over the years, Lady Gaga has dealt with a lot of health issues that have things a bit rougher than she would’ve liked. At the end of 2020, she spoke about her struggles with fame, saying, “I hated being famous, I hated being a star, I felt exhausted and used up.” Prior to that, she also opened up about her experience with PTSD, depression, anxiety, and fibromyalgia. Through all these difficulties, Lady Gaga was unsure of what her future would look like, but ahead of her Chromatica Ball Tour, she took a moment to reflect and show some gratitude with fans.

There was a time I thought I’d never be on stage again. I was so sad I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare. I’ve overcome my nightmare with love, support, trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication. I am so grateful. I’ll see you in BABYLON. #ChromaticaBall — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 15, 2022

Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour kicked off on July 17 with a stop in Germany and she’s set to continue the string of shows into the fall as the tour will conclude on September 17 with a final stop in Miami. Over the next two months, Gaga will perform in both North America and Europe with the latter including two nights at the Tottenham Hotspur football stadium in London.