California Got Larry David To Make A Coronavirus PSA For Idiots: ‘Go Home, Watch TV’

While much of the world hunkers down and does its best to practice good social distancing to limit the COVID-19 pandemic, some celebrities have pitched in to do their part to tell people to, essentially, stay home.

The latest is Larry David, who actually spoke out on behalf of the government of California in a Twitter message for “idiots” that have not listened to social distancing guidelines that can save lives.

David’s video message to the idiots came on Tuesday night and featured a somewhat grainy video of him, presumably at home and asking others to do the same.

“You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me… I’ll never see you.” Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

He does not do these things.

Listen to Larry.#StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/C5cKOaAufE — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 31, 2020

“Obviously somebody put me up to this cause it’s generally not the kind of thing I do,” David said. “But I basically want to address the idiots out there. You know who you are. You’re going out, you’re socializing too close. It’s not good.”

David had a clear message for everyone not currently following the rules in California and some other places where things have locked down considerably.

“You’re hurting old people like me,” he said. “Well not me. I’ll never have anything to do with you. But you know, other, let’s say other old people who might be your relatives. Who the hell knows?”

Coronavirus, of course, impacts people of all ages, races and creeds, though older people are generally more susceptible to the virus’s more life-threatening elements. Still, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star framed the opportunity to social distance as one to do something you’re not often explicitly told is best for your health.