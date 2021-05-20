What happens when one GOAT meets another GOAT? If Larry David is involved, nothing.

A few years ago, the Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady rode the same elevator at the Kentucky Derby. Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson was on that same elevator, and during a recent episode of the Calm Down With Erin and Charissa podcast, she recounted David’s throughly unimpressed reaction to meeting the three-time MVP.

“We turn around, so we’re facing the doors, like up against the doors, and I hear this sultry Tabasco vanilla whiskey voice go, ‘Hello, Larry.’ And I turn around and the sexpot that was Tom Brady in sunglasses and a Nick Fouquet hat. I was like, ‘Holy sh*t, I’ve never thought this guy was hotter.’ And Larry goes, ‘Eh, Tom, hi’ and looks back at the elevator doors and says nothing else,” Thompson recounted to co-host Erin Andrews. She thinks that’s why “everybody loves Larry,” because “Larry can’t be bothered, whether it’s Tom Brady, Jeff Bezos, or anyone else in between. He’s like, neh.”

If Larry was given the opportunity to go back in time and have his favorite team, the New York Jets, select Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft, I don’t think he would. Twenty years of “Brady” instead of 20 years of “Vinny Testaverde, Chad Pennington, Quincy Carter, Brooks Bollinger, Kellen Clemens, Brett Favre, Mark Sanchez, Greg McElroy, Geno Smith, Michael Vick, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Bryce Petty, Josh McCown, Sam Darnold, Luke Falk, Trevor Siemian, and Joe Flacco” would go against his brand.

(Via the Huffington Post)