Legendary television host Larry King was reportedly hospitalized on Saturday after contracting coronavirus. The 87-year-old television host, known for his longtime show on CNN and his USA Today column, has apparently spent the final days of 2020 and the start of the new year battling COVID-19 after contracting the virus in late December.

King, who turned 87 in November, has a long history of health issues, which along with his advanced age makes him of notable concern when it comes to COVID-19. His birthday reportedly was celebrated in the hospital as well, as he had blood flow issues. Roger Friedman’s Showbiz 411 first reported his hospitalization, which according to Page Six, has lasted about 10 days.

Neither King’s wife, Shawn, or their two sons, Chance and Cannon, can visit him in the hospital. The couple is in the process of divorcing but is said to be on good terms, the Daily Mail reported. King also has an older son, Larry Jr. Two of his children died in 2020: Andy, 65, from a heart attack and Chaia, 51, from lung cancer.

Several reports noted the death of two of King’s children, as well as several health episodes, as causes for concern in his now life-threatening fight with coronavirus. In the past, he has survived a heart attack, a stroke, diabetes as well as prostate and lung cancer.