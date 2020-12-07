It’s a question that has haunted mankind since John Q. Pringles popped his first can: What does the Pringles guy look like below the neck?

His face is familiar — the mustache, the Tobias-esque hair — but his body remains a salty mystery. This topic consumes Last Week Tonight host John Oliver, in particular, who asked in a recent episode, “Is he tall or short? Does he have a lot of body hair, or is he completely smooth? When will he be able to tell me what his nipples look like? Are you talking hours, or are you talking days?” I can answer one of those (like Carlos Santana ft. Rob Thomas, he’s smooth), but as for the rest, Last Week Tonight returned on Sunday for a web exclusive clip where Oliver showed off the Pringles Guy fan art he’s received since making his non-Adam Driver obsession public, including this beauty.

“Hot Daddy Pring” is not official, though. That’s why Oliver wants to hear from Pringles itself. “Why is Pringles dodging our question here?” he wondered. “We’re truly not asking for a lot. We’ve seen a ton of excellent, excellent Pringles bods; we just need to know which one is canon.” Oliver knows so much useless information about Pringles, including that the mascot is named Julius Pringles, but “not the one thing I really want to know, which is: What is Julius Pringles working with from the neck down?” It’s probably this.

@LastWeekTonight @iamjohnoliver after an extensive search on the dark web I have uncovered the truth about the pringles guy that they dont want us to know pic.twitter.com/Tnch01eLjl — Handsome Harold (@handsomeharold_) December 7, 2020

Your move, Pringles.