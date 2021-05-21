Law & Order creator Dick Wolf has got a closet full of industry awards and accolades for being a television pioneer. Now he’s got one more title he can add to his business card: Lifesaver. As Deadline reports, an 11-year-old girl in Orlando, Florida, managed to both evade being kidnapped and help track down the man who attempted to abduct her with skills she learned from watching Law & Order: SVU.

From Deadline:

“Alyssa Bonal, 11, was waiting for her school bus when a knife-wielding man tried to abduct her. The girl had been playing with some blue slime when the man approached. She fought him off and ran away, but made sure to mark him with the slime, an identification tactic she learned from watching Law & Order: SVU. The man, identified as 30-year-old Jared Paul Stanga, was captured later and still had the blue dye from the slime on his arms.”

So much for television rotting a kid’s brain! Alyssa’s mom, for one, was glad that her daughter’s time spent glued to SVU was well spent. “She said, ‘Mom, I had to leave some sort of evidence behind like on Law & Order SVU.’ We’ve watched probably every episode on Hulu,” Alyssa’s mom Amber told the Pensacola News Journal. “She’s a smart cookie, she thinks on her toes. She got that slime everywhere.”

SVU star Mariska Hargitay was equally impressed, and shared a message with Alyssa via Instagram, writing to the youngster that: “You are one BRAVE, Strong and Smart young woman. I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear!”

Tell us when SVU goes full meta and rips this very story from the headlines for an episode of SVU.

(Via Deadline)